2024’s London Marathon raised record-breaking £73.5mn Samaritans – 2024’s Charity of the Year © Anthony Upton

This year’s TCS London Marathon raised a record-breaking £73.5 million for charities, it’s been announced.

Fundraising had already passed £67 million the day after the April event, which exceeded the previous world record of £66.4 million, set in the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

Five months after the 2024 event, data accumulated from a number of fundraising platforms shows that an overall total of £73.5 million has been raised. This brings the cumulative total raised since the first edition of the London Marathon in 1981 to more than £1.3 billion. Last year’s event raised £63mn.

Commenting on this year’s total, Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said:

“The TCS London Marathon is an extraordinary day and a wonderful celebration of humanity, where tens of thousands of people take on an incredible challenge and do good for others. We salute every single participant who has contributed to this world record-breaking total of £73.5 million for the thousands of charities which provide essential services to so many. It is astonishing that the London Marathon has now raised more than £1.3 billion for charity since the first edition in 1981.”

Charity of the Year raised over £1mn

Charity of the Year, Samaritans, has raised £1.1mn so far, which is four times its usual total from the event.

Sonya Trivedy, Executive Director of External Engagement at Samaritans, said:

“Being Charity of the Year for the 2024 TCS London Marathon was a landmark moment for Samaritans. Partnering with the world’s most iconic marathon provided a unique opportunity for us to reach millions of people with a message of hope – Believe in Tomorrow. We are so grateful to all our 2024 London Marathon runners and partners who have so far helped us raise more than £1.1million, four times the amount we would normally raise annually via the London Marathon. We estimate that over the next three years, the Charity of the Year Partnership will generate a total of £2.8 million.”

Record amount raised by event’s official fundraising partner

Enthuse, which is the official online fundraising partner for the TCS London Marathon, saw a record £30 million raised on its platform.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“The £30 million raised through our official platform is a 60% increase on 2023 and we’re proud to help support good causes with their vital work. Charities play a crucial role in the UK and this outstanding fundraising total is a reflection of people’s gratitude towards them.”

The fundraising data was collated by collaborate+ and The Information Lab, with information provided by the following fundraising platforms: Enthuse (official online fundraising partner for London Marathon Events), Cancer Research UK, Crowdfunder, Facebook, GoFundMe, givestar, Give Wheel, GivenGain, Give as you Live, Givey, Funraisin, Instagram, JustGiving, Social Sync, and Wonderful.

Emma Pound, Challenge Events Programme Manager for Macmillan, said:

“The TCS London Marathon makes up a huge part of our fundraising income and the money raised helps us do whatever it takes for people living with cancer. We raised more than £2.1 million from the 2024 TCS London Marathon, which is an incredible amount for a single-day event. We are proud to be a part of this iconic event and supporting our Team Macmillan runners on the day is always the highlight of our year.”