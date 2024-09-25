Schroder Charity Trust announces temporary closure of grants programme

Following the news earlier this week that City Bridge Trust is closing to new funding applications for a year due to unprecedented demand, a second Trust has also announced temporary closure.

Schroder Charity Trust, which provides one-off grants of up to £5,000 towards a broad range of charitable purposes, has posted a statement on its site that it too is closing to undertake a review of its grant making programme and strategy for 2025 and beyond. It says that recent analysis has identified that the current success rate for grant applications to the Trust is approximately 1 in 14.

As a result, it says:

“Recognising that the majority of applicants are investing time and resources into proposals that are ultimately unsuccessful, and also reflecting on the impact this has on our own small team, we do not deem the current grants programme to be effective. We have therefore decided to take some time to consider how best to operate in the future.”

It anticipates reopening the grants programme in early 2025.

In its announcement on Monday, City Bridge Trust said it would also be undertaking a funding review, and that the closure will enable it to process hundreds of outstanding applications. An extra £200 million in funding that was made available five years ago is now coming to an end.



