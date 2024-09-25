The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

Schroder Charity Trust announces temporary closure of grants programme

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 September 2024 | News

Looking down into a jar of coins. Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Following the news earlier this week that City Bridge Trust is closing to new funding applications for a year due to unprecedented demand, a second Trust has also announced temporary closure.

Schroder Charity Trust, which provides one-off grants of up to £5,000 towards a broad range of charitable purposes, has posted a statement on its site that it too is closing to undertake a review of its grant making programme and strategy for 2025 and beyond. It says that recent analysis has identified that the current success rate for grant applications to the Trust is approximately 1 in 14.

Advertisement

Fundraising AI Global Summit. Register free.

As a result, it says:

“Recognising that the majority of applicants are investing time and resources into proposals that are ultimately unsuccessful, and also reflecting on the impact this has on our own small team, we do not deem the current grants programme to be effective.  We have therefore decided to take some time to consider how best to operate in the future.”

It anticipates reopening the grants programme in early 2025.

In its announcement on Monday, City Bridge Trust said it would also be undertaking a funding review, and that the closure will enable it to process hundreds of outstanding applications. An extra £200 million in funding that was made available five years ago is now coming to an end.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
19 September 2019

£120k fund launches for road safety projects
20 August 2021

NHSBT launches funding to increase support for living kidney donation
2 September 2021

New £2.5m community climate action fund offers grants of up to £10K
13 December 2021

4 funds with upcoming deadlines

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon