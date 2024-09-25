Epilepsy Action announced as The Creative Shootout’s charity of the year

The Creative Shootout has chosen Epilepsy Action as 2025’s Charity of the Year, with entry now open to marketing agencies that would like to take part.

Any discipline marketing agency (integrated, advertising, PR, digital, social, brand, experiential or

other), in house or freelance team, can enter the Shootout by submitting a 60 second entry. The entry must be relevant to this year’s theme of ‘Hidden Disabilities’ or Epilepsy Action. The deadline is 29 November, after which eight teams will be chosen by a panel of judges to take part in the Live Final Show on Thursday 30 January, at BAFTA in Piccadilly, London.

On Live Final day, the finalist teams will receive the charity’s creative brief at lunchtime. They then have four hours to work on their creative before pitching it back in the evening, in eight minutes each, to the judges and a live audience.

Advertisement

The winning team gets Epilepsy Action as a new client, a £10,000 prize and support from a range of partners, including Clear Channel, Acast and markettiers to bring their campaign to life later on in 2025.

New for this year are two bespoke ‘Creativity Under Pressure’ training courses, which are available both to those entering the awards, and to any team seeking some creative training. Built and customised for The Creative Shootout, the two courses will be run by Matt Follows, founder of Pressure Proof Creative, former Creative Director at W+K and a trained psychotherapist, James Hayhurst, Founder of The Magic Sauce Course and a former Unilever marketing chief, and also Sam Oliver, Creative Director at Uncommon and former Creative Head at iPhone and iPad.

Rebekah Smith, Deputy Chief Executive at Epilepsy Action commented:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be chosen for the 2025 Creative Shootout. This offers us a fantastic opportunity to work with an incredible creative team to get epilepsy on the map and part of a national conversation. Time and time again we are told about the stigma and isolation that comes with an epilepsy diagnosis, and for the 630,000 people in the UK living with the condition it’s time for that to stop. We need help to get this under resourced and rarely talked about condition the profile it deserves and make a real difference to the lives of people living with epilepsy.”

2024’s Charity of the Year, Carers UK, saw its campaign go live earlier this month. It was created by MullenLowe