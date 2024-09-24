Pennies Micro-Donations Day raises £30k for charities, plus more agency & supplier news

A round up of news from the agency, consultancy, and sector supplier side, from a new downloadable resource that offers adaptable templates for fundraisers, to the first ever Pennies Micro-Donation Day.

Charity Fundraising Templates resource launches

Richard Sved, Director of 3rd Sector Mission Control, has created a digital downloadable templates resource of worksheets, charts, and spreadsheets that charities can adapt and tailor to help their fundraising.

There are 80 templates across 228 pages, with worked examples for fictional charity Find the Unicorns throughout.

The templates are in an Excel workbook and Word file (in a Zip folder) and come with an introductory document and explanatory notes designed to help users plan, implement and monitor their fundraising. The templates range from those that will help with strategy and budgeting to those that are related to specific income streams.

Charity Fundraising Templates is aimed at both new and experienced fundraisers, and is available through the DSC for £99.

FreeWills celebrates 500th official charity partner milestone

FreeWills, which has welcomed its 500th offficial charity partner, was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Carl Christensen and experienced will writer Jenny Chase to benefit both legacy donors and charities. The FreeWills “Gifts in Wills Service” is free to UK registered charities.

To date, the platform has helped over 2000 charities to benefit from charitable gifting through wills with more than 100,000 wills written through its platform.

Christensen commented:

“Legacy pledges are becoming ever more important to charities and we work with some of the smallest good causes to national and even international charities to make it as easy as possible for their supporters to leave a legacy. Over £150 million has now been pledged to numerous charities via Wills written on our website and this Gifts in Wills Service is completely free to UK registered charities.”

FreeWills belongs to The Society Of Will Writers and every Will is checked and approved by an experienced practising solicitor.

Pennies’ Micro-Donation Day raises £30,000 for good causes

Pennies held its first ever Micro-Donation Day on 26 August which, in addition to boosting awareness of micro-donations, raised £30,000 for charities including Cancer Research UK, MND Association and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, through more than 130,000 individual donations.

Pennies partners supported the initiative with activities and promotions in stores, social media campaigns, and some running match-funding campaigns. Participating partners for Micro-Donation Day 2024 included Adnams, Cotswold Outdoor, Currys, Domino’s, Hendy Group, Holland & Barrett, Poundland, and The Entertainer.

Partners continued to raise awareness of Micro-Donation Day, and the collective impact of small change donations, throughout the week, from 26 August to 1 September, during which time more than 1 million individual donations were made across all Pennies partners.

New platform rewards fundraisers with free ecards to thank donors with

Charity fundraising platform DontSendMeACard.com has launched a giving system for those looking to raise money for charities online – Thankful Fundraising.

Individuals, charities and businesses can set up a page to fundraise for a charity, and every time someone donates to it, it earns credits for free ecards – 1 card for every £1 donated. These ecards can then be sent to those that have donated to say thank you.

A set of pre-designed e-cards are available to send such as Thank You, We Did It, and I Love You. These can be customised with the fundraiser’s own designs and images which they can upload via the charity dashboard.

A Thankful page can be in support of any of the listed charities that are on DontSendMeACard, and donations go directly and instantly to the chosen charity. There are no fees for charities to register and become listed as the recipient of funds. Contributors to fundraisers can leave DontSendMeACard an optional tip when checking out.

Leeds agency to support Mary’s Meals campaign

Leeds based, performance marketing agency 26PMX has been appointed to oversee the social and creative strategy for a new Mary’s Meals campaign.

26PMX will be supporting Mary’s Meals in an autumn campaign, which it is hoped will increase the number of regular givers to the charity, reach new audiences and explore new channels, with efforts focused on TikTok, YouTube and Meta.

David Swift, Head of Marketing at Mary’s Meals commented:

“We are excited to collaborate with 26PMX as we continue our mission to reach and support more children in need across the globe. Their expertise in creative and social strategies will play a pivotal role in helping us amplify our campaign message, engage new audiences, and ultimately increase the number of regular givers who share in our vision. This partnership will help us to grow our movement so that we can continue to reach the next hungry child waiting for Mary’s Meals.”