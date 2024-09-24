CIOF reveals Giving Tuesday UK theme, with 10 weeks to go

This year’s Giving Tuesday takes place on 3 December, with this year’s theme in the UK announced as Give Your Way.

Announced by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, which is the UK lead for Giving Tuesday, the theme will explore all the various ways members of the public, businesses and government can get involved in charitable giving on Giving Tuesday, and throughout the year.

There is a toolkit to help those taking part, and charities can also contact the CIOF for advice.

The CIOF will also be sharing short guides on its website and across social media highlighting the various ways people can give, along with case studies on how charities plan to get involved, with examples of what they have done in the past.

Claire Stanley, Director of Policy and Communications at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“Giving Tuesday is about celebrating generosity and charitable giving – and more than that, it is about encouraging people to get involved through volunteering, donating, sponsoring or hosting an event. We hope that through Giving Tuesday, people can start to build life-long links to causes close to their hearts. “This year’s theme of Give Your Way sets out to highlight all the ways people can get involved in Giving Tuesday and beyond – and we are looking forward to showcasing some examples of this in the weeks leading up to the big day. “And if you would like your organisation to take part in Giving Tuesday – or are already planning something and looking for advice – please reach out to us and we will be happy to help.”