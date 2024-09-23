CharityJob offers small charities share of £100k donation, plus more funding news

A round up of funding and grant news – some national, some local, some made, and others with applications now open.

CharityJob invites small charities to apply for a share of annual £100k donation

Last year CharityJob awarded funds to seven small charities who applied to its charitable giving scheme. This year, it is again opening funding applications to members of sister site, CharityConnect for a share of a £100,000 donation.

Eligible charities can apply by completing this form by the closing date of Friday 4 October. Applications will be reviewed and successful charities notified by week commencing 4 November.

Advertisement

£2.1mn grants fund launched for UK charities helping older women from racially minoritised groups

National charity Independent Age has launched its latest grants fund – the Older People’s Fund. The first round will award £2.1 million to organisations that provide support to older women from racially minoritised groups.

Grants will be for a three-year period and eligible organisations will be able to apply for a minimum of £60,000 (£20,000 per year), up to a maximum of £120,000 (£40,000 per year).

The fund is intended for organisations whose work is helping older women from racially minoritised groups improve their lives through addressing issues with income, costs or housing. In future rounds, the Older People’s Fund will focus on organisations helping different groups at risk of poverty in later life highlighted in The hidden two million report, such as older private renters, carers and disabled people or those with long-term conditions.

Applications will be held in two stages, starting with an Expression of Interest (EOI), which opened on 12 September. The closing date for submissions for the EOI is 5pm on Thursday 26 September. Successful EOIs will then be invited to submit a more detailed application for the Independent Age grants panel to consider.

More information here.

Royal Society grants for school science projects for children with SEND

UK primary and secondary school teachers can apply for grants of up to £3,000 through the Royal Society to support investigative STEM research projects designed for students who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The funding is available through the Royal Society’s Partnership Grants Scheme, and can be used to purchase equipment for projects in science, mathematics, engineering, or computing (STEM).

To qualify for funding, projects need to partner with a practising scientist or engineer currently working in a STEM-related profession, such as a researcher or analyst.

The Partnership Grants scheme is an annual funding round with three possible submission deadlines throughout the year. The next and final application deadline for 2024 is 29 November.

More information here.

Asda Foundation offers local community groups up to £2,000

Asda Foundation’s Empowering Local Communities Grant aims to address diverse local challenges, supporting local groups across the UK that benefit a variety of ages.

Grants of £400 to £2,000 are currently available for groups who are supporting people over the age of 18 in their community, or a mixture of children and adults.

Examples of what the Empowering Local Communities Grant include: food and basic essentials, items to maintain or improve a service, funding for community events.

The deadline is 12 November – or earlier if the budget is reached before this date.

More information here.

Virgin Money Foundation awards £1.4mn to combat digital poverty in Glasgow and the North East

Virgin Money Foundation has awarded new grants totalling £1.4mn to organisations across Glasgow and the North East of England to help tackle digital poverty as part of its Building Digital Skills grant programme.

17 organisations across Glasgow and the North East of England are recipients of this round of grant awards of £1.4mn in total, with individual grants of £42k to £100k. Applications to this fund are by invitation only.

Supported by £3 million of funding from Virgin Money, the Building Digital Skills Fund supports community organisations known as Community Anchors, to boost their communities’ digital skills and confidence, provide access to affordable data and broadband, and ensure they have the necessary equipment such as mobile wi-fi devices.

Four in ten households with children in the UK (45%) do not meet the Minimum Digital Living Standard, according to recent research by Good Things Foundation, and 38% of households struggle with online skills, with parents, children, or both lacking functional or critical digital abilities.

More information on Virgin Money Foundation’s funding programmes here.

Age UK & The BlackRock Foundation launch £1mn partnership to support older people

Age UK and The BlackRock Foundation have announced a new £1 million partnership to fund a two-year Benefits Entitlement checks programme that will identify £8 million in unclaimed benefits for older people living in areas with high levels of deprivation.

The programme will support the delivery of benefit checks to 4,000 older people across the UK via Age Scotland, Age NI, and local Age UKs including Sheffield, East London, Norwich, and Age Cymru Gwent.

The partnership will see Age UK and The BlackRock Foundation try to find new ways of identifying older households who are entitled to, but not in receipt of, Pension Credit, and to inform policymakers on the more effective approach to this issue. This could result in more older people across the UK receiving much needed financial support.

In addition to these core objectives, the programme will engage BlackRock employees in volunteering initiatives, including skill-based volunteering at local Age UKs and through Age UK’s national Telephone Friendship Service, which matches older people with a volunteer to make weekly friendship calls.