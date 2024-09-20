Hospices announce major store openings

Following the trend for charity department stores and bigger shops, Sheffield hospice St Luke’s has announced that it is to open a department store at the end of September, while Cardiff’s City Hospice is soon to open its largest charity shop to date.

The St Luke’s new department store is opening at Kilner Way Retail Park, Wadsley Bridge, in Sheffield on Monday 30 September. The hospice’s most ambitious project to date, the 8,500 square foot store will offer a variety of pre-loved clothing from contemporary and vintage fashion to occasion wear, and as well as clothing, departments will include furniture, books and records.

Jenny Booth, St Luke’s Head of Retail, said:

“Following on from the success of our shop at The Moor, which opened last August, Kilner Way will have its own unique look and feel, providing the perfect setting for the range that has been hand-picked by the St Luke’s retail team from our thousands of donations. “The new store, meeting the rising demand for cost-conscious shopping and high-quality pre-loved goods, will sell a full range of eco-conscious items.”

With an extra 7,000 sq ft of warehouse space to the rear of the store, the shop will also provide a donation hub for items to be dropped off by supporters.

City Hospice store

City Hospice store includes community space

City Hospice’s new store is located on Colchester Avenue, Cardiff and spans over 3,500 square feet. As well as offering a wide range of pre-loved items such as accessories, books, clothing, furniture and homeware, it will also feature a dedicated community space.

This will enable local residents to participate in crafting sessions, upcycling and other creative workshops so they can learn new skills, connect with others and support the hospice’s work.

The store will be a flagship for City Hospice’s fundraising efforts, with every purchase, donation and community event supporting its work.

The grand opening will take place on 3 October.

Liz Booyse, Chief Executive of City Hospice, said:

“We’re especially proud that our new shop, our largest ever in Cardiff, will not only raise funds for the charity but also serve as a hub for the community. “Through our workshops and events, we aim to create a space where people can come together, share experiences and support one another – all while contributing to a cause that helps so many families across Cardiff during life’s most challenging moments.”