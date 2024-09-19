Tea for Tusk, plus more products raising funds for good causes

A round up of products supporting charities including Birchall’s tea for Tusk, Perennial’s naked gardeners calendar, and some fundraising beer and gin.

Birchall Tea supports Tusk with sales of new blend

Birchall Tea recently announced a new partnership with Tusk, with the latest step in the collaboration the launch of its new ‘Serengeti’ tea. 5p from every pack goes directly to the charity.

The partnership aims to raise funds to help Tusk in its work to increase awareness, funding and wider support for its conservation partners’ work across Africa. Birchall’s black teas are sourced exclusively from East Africa, where the organisation has supported good causes to help communities and wildlife for over a decade. The Birchall Serengeti tea’s RRP is £3 for 15 plant based (plastic free) prism tea bags, and available from the Birchall site.

Leeds Building Society launches new savings bonds in support of care-experienced young people

September’s UK Savings Week saw Leeds Building Society announce the launch of new charity bonds that will support its charity partner, Barnardo’s. With monthly and annual interest options, the two bonds will offer an interest rate of 4.05% to savers, here and here. The Society will donate 0.10% of the account balance to the charity, which equates to a £40 donation to the charity for a deposit of £40,000.

Leeds appointed Barnardo’s as its charity partner until March 2027 earlier this year. During the three-year partnership, Leeds Building Society has committed to raising a minimum of £300,000 to support care experienced young people to find somewhere to live, learn independent living skills, continue with education, or find work, as part of a campaign called Building Brighter Tomorrows.

Book written by pupils supports school libraries in Bath & North East Somerset

A story book authored by 192 school children at seven schools in Bath and North East Somerset is to help the children’s school libraries, with profits from sales going towards stocking their shelves. The schools have 40% of the region’s most underserved children, and the project has been coordinated by Bath community charity St John’s Foundation.

The £8.99 book celebrates the charity’s milestone 850th anniversary and is titled ‘The Day the Alien Came’. Bath-based children’s author Stewart Foster helped children from St Martin’s Garden Primary School, St Michael’s Junior Church School, Twerton Infant School and Nursery, St Keyna Primary School, Roundhill Primary School, Castle Primary School, and St Mary’s Church of England Primary School to create the story. The adventure is brought to life with illustrations by Andrew Prescot, and is going on sale on 10 October on St John’s website, as well as in Bath book shops Mr B’s Emporium and The Oldfield Park Bookshop. Each child will also receive a copy.

Cheers to Air Ambulance Week, a week dedicated to recognising the vital work of air ambulances across the UK 🚁



It's the perfect excuse to buy a bottle of our charity brew 'Chopper Ale' which raises funds for the awesome crew at @DevonAirAmb 🚁#airambulanceweek pic.twitter.com/HBPbQxLvSB — Bays Brewery (@BaysBrewery) September 13, 2024

Bays Brewery Chopper Ale raises funds for Devon Air Ambulance

Bays Brewery’s Chopper Ale is a golden ale brewed with a blend of modern UK Olicano hops mixed with those of a more traditional Challenger variety. The Torbay-based brewery is donating 5% of proceeds from sales of this beer, available in bottles, cask and beer boxes, to Devon Air Ambulance. A box of 12 bottles is £34.99.

Next pyjamas raise funds for Alex’s Wish

Earlier this month, Alex’s Wish announced a new collaboration with Next Plc. to coincide with World Duchenne Awareness Day (WDAD) on Saturday 7 September.

A set of boy’s pyjamas has been specifically designed by the retailer, with 100% of the profits from sales going directly to Alex’s Wish. This money will help to fund a research grant call – the focus of the charity’s fundraising over the next six months. The pyjamas are available for sale exclusively in the UK until 30 November with the price ranging from £14-£19 depending on size.

Naked Gardening Calendar back for 2025, raising funds for Perennial

Perennial’s Naked Gardening Calendar is back to raise funds for 2025, featuring the Grubby Gardeners, a volunteer group who have been raising funds for Perennial since 2014. The fun and quirky calendar features landscapers, head gardeners, and award-winning garden designers.

Priced at £12, all profits go directly to Perennial, helping them provide free and confidential personal support to those in the horticultural community facing tough times.

Only 200 bottles made! With notes of kelp, carline thistle and blaeberries, this gin gives hints of the ocean, rock and land surrounding Arbikie Distillery



Profits from the sale of the 70cl gin bottles will be donated to @RailwayChildren , the international charity working with… pic.twitter.com/tfOxsIIeVz — Caledonian Sleeper (@CalSleeper) June 26, 2024

Limited edition gin raises funds for Railway Children

Arbikie Distillery has created a limited edition gin, with profits from sales being donated to the Railway Children charity. Launched earlier in the summer, there are only 200 70cl bottles of Caledonian Sleeper Limited Edition Gin, which has notes of kelp, carline thistle and blaeberries to give a hint of the ocean, rock and land surrounding Arbikie. It sells for £89 a bottle. Small 5cl bottles can also be bought on the Caledonian Sleeper itself.

UNIQLO t-shirts support UNHCR, Save the Children Japan, and Plan International

UNIQLO has just launched a new range of t-shirts under its PEACE FOR ALL project. Designers, artists and celebrities including Roger Federer, Wim Wenders, Keith Haring and Haruki Murakami have volunteered designs that embody their peaceful wishes.

UNIQLO parent company Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. will donate an amount equivalent to all profits (no less than 20% of the selling price) equally among UNHCR, Save the Children Japan, and Plan International Inc. The t-shirts are £19.90 each.