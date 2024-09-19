Donorfy: choosing the right CRM: quick guide and requirements checklist

Artist donates Field of Light installation to raise funds for RNLI

Melanie May

Melanie May | 19 September 2024 | News

Bruce Munro's Field of Light

Artist Bruce Munro is donating his Field of Light installation to Salcombe in Devon as a thank you to RNLI crews and their communities, and in celebration of the charity’s 200th anniversary.

From early next month, the public will be able to view the light display free of charge from the waterfront in Salcombe with the option of sponsoring a light stem for £20 and dedicating it to someone special. All funds raised will go to the RNLI.

The Salcombe Field of Light is an art installation of 20,000 fibre optic lights on stems that will glow across 35,000 square meters of fields opposite Salcombe. It opens on Saturday 5 October and will run to 10 January, 2025, from dusk to 10pm daily. Described as the largest art installation of its type ever attempted in the region, it has taken over 12 months of planning and the work of more than 300 volunteers.

Munro is best known for producing large immersive light-based installations, and Salcombe holds a special significance for him as he spent his youth there working in Dusters Restaurant and living in the community. During that time, he also got to know some of the volunteer lifeboat crew.

Speaking about the installation, he said:

“I am hopeful that in Salcombe, it will also inspire, creating wonderment but also drawing attention to the mysteriousness of the landscape and the darkness that surrounds it.”

As well as raising funds for the RNLI, it is hoped that having the installation there will extend the season for local businesses.



