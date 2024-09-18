Co-op reaches £3mn milestone for Barnardo’s, plus more corporate partnership news Co-op fundraisers Olay Ojulari and Fernaz Arain at Co-op Food, Chorlton-cum-Hardy. Credit: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

A round up of corporate partnership news, from Co-op’s fundraising feat for partner Barnardo’s to Eflorist’s awareness raising for The Eve Appeal.

Co-op and Barnardo’s partnership reaches £3 million milestone

Co-op and Barnardo’s have announced that their partnership has raised over £3 million towards its £5 million target, to help support positive futures for 750,000 young people across the UK.

Co-op’s 56,000 colleagues across the UK have raised funds by holding skydives, tombolas, dart competitions, cold water dips, taking part in a Sahara trek, and more. Next, the partnership has a fundraising drive to ‘Go BIG For Barnardo’s’ planned in Co-op stores and funeral homes between 27 October and 2 November.

Superdrug teams up with Pennies to raise funds for Marie Curie

Superdrug customers shopping in store can now top-up on their purchases to support Marie Curie. The organisations say that just two minutes of micro-donations from Superdrug customers could help Marie Curie fund an hour of nursing care.

Pennies worked with Superdrug’s payments provider, Worldpay, to enable the micro-donation option on tills across all Superdrug stores in the UK. It has now reached the landmark of surpassing 220 million micro-donations across all of its partners.

Garden House fill a cup activity

Craft Union Pub Company hits £500,000 fundraising milestone for charities

Craft Union Pub Company has raised £500,000 for a range of local causes and charities across the country over the last six months. After raising £800,000 in 2023, the pub company is now aiming to surpass that total, with a goal of raising £1 million by February 2025.

The £500k milestone marks the halfway point in Craft Union’s ‘Make it a Million’ campaign, and so far, it has raised funds for over 308 charitable causes across the UK. Fundraising activities to date have included everything from charity auctions and raffles to sponsored events and themed parties. The Garden House pub in Norwich, one of the top fundraisers, has raised £20,000 for local causes including The Salvation Army Norwich, Only a Pavement Away, and local schools. With support from the pub’s community, they have also donated approximately £1,000 worth of food and supplies each week to multiple charities.

Pricewatch celebrates £75,000 donation milestone through Making a Difference Locally

The Pricewatch Group has now donated over £75,000 to local community causes in Sussex through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity. The family-owned and operated group of service stations and convenience stores has contributed to a range of community initiatives since partnering with Nisa five years ago, including local sports clubs, food banks and local schools.

Recently, Pricewatch have made donations to Hellingly Kids Activity Days, Family Support Work and Friends of Bolney CEP School alongside contributions to sports clubs Hailsham Boxing Club and Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy. Pricewatch was named MADL Champion of the Year for 2023 at Nisa’s Expo Awards evening last year, awarded the large store accolade alongside The Proudfoot Group.

Salix Homes supports new Salford Youth Zone

Salford-based housing provider Salix Homes has become the latest Founder Patron of the new Salford Youth Zone, SYZ.

This commitment will see the housing association donate £100,000 over the next four years to support the early growth of the Youth Zone, as well as providing additional initiatives and opportunities for young members. Founder Patrons’ contributions combine to create 70% of the annual running costs of a Youth Zone, and the support will provide a foundation to develop and maintain services for young people. It is set to open in Summer 2025, seven-days-a-week, with more than 20 activities on offer every session for young people aged 8-19, or up to 25 for those with an additional need or disability.

Lloyds Banking Group raises over £2.6 million for Crisis and extends charity partnership

Lloyds Banking Group and Crisis teamed up in 2023 for an initial two-year term, but the extension means the partnership will now run until at least 2026. The Group’s partnership with Simon Community in Northern Ireland will also be extended, reflecting a UK-wide response to homelessness.

Lloyds Banking Group and Crisis are calling for one million more homes to be made available at social rent by 2033 to help end homelessness. Lloyds Banking Group has so far raised over £2.6 million for the charity, while colleagues working at the Group have also volunteered nearly 5,500 hours. The fundraising directly supports the charity’s Changing Lives Grant Programme, and will also be used to support Crisis’s frontline services across its Skylight centres. Lloyds Banking Group has also supported Crisis to partner with Homes for Good to launch a new social enterprise letting agency called Good Place Lettings, which is opening its first branch in East London in the coming weeks. The lettings agency will make renting more accessible and more affordable for people who would otherwise be experiencing homelessness.

Amazon staff support schoolchildren through Felix Multibank

Employees from Amazon’s head office in Shoreditch came together to pack and donate 2,500 backpacks filled with essential back-to-school items worth more than £30,000 to help equip London school children for the new school year.

The backpacks containing stationary supplies, water bottles, and scientific calculators for secondary pupils, were donated to Felix’s Multibank. They were distributed to children in need across the capital before the start of the new academic year. Felix’s Multibank in Greenford is a community donations hub, offering support to families experiencing poverty across London. It distributes surplus essentials, like toiletries, baby products, cleaning goods and bedding donated by Amazon, and other national and regional businesses, directly to those in need.

ASM Global Europe’s Month Of Giving for @nordoffrobbins starts today!

We’re teaming up with the UK’s leading music therapy charity throughout September…

ASM Global launches Month of Giving for Nordoff and Robbins

The initiative, running this month, has been created to raise funds to support Nordoff and Robbins’ work. In September, ASM Global and its entire UK portfolio which includes AO Arena, first direct Arena, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Arena Wembley, P&J Live and York Barbican, will join forces for a month of fundraising with venues donating money-can’t-buy experiences as raffle prizes, promoting the charity on digital screens during event nights, and incorporating donation points both in-event and via online booking channels, so fans can make a direct contribution to Nordoff and Robbins when purchasing their tickets.

In addition, members of the ASM Global team will be taking part in Music Mudder, an endurance event organised by Wasserman Music in aid of Nordoff and Robbins, which sees groups from across the music industry take on a muddy 10km obstacle course. All funds raised will be donated to the charity. ASM Global is also making a long-term commitment to donating to Nordoff and Robbins via its C&E bookings from 2025 onwards.

PoGo Charge announces new partnership with Rewilding Britain

PoGo Charge, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced a partnership with Rewilding Britain, as part of a commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.



To kickstart the collaboration, several members of the PoGo team took part in the Tough Mudder challenge in London, with £10,405 raised to directly support Rewilding Britain’s conservation work. This Tough Mudder event marks the first in a series of fundraisers planned by the PoGo team throughout the year to support Rewilding Britain’s cause.

Eflorist launch ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign with The Eve Appeal

This month (September) is Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise awareness for the cause, flower and gift delivery service Eflorist has partnered with The Eve Appeal to remind women to book and attend their cervical screening appointments – using the power of the flower.

The Eflorist team were at Waterloo station on Monday 9 September, handing out 669 flowers to raise awareness of the disease, and with a reminder to book and attend cervical screening appointments.