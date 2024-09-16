Almost two-thirds of people want to see more government funding for charities, finds survey

In the run-up to the Autumn Budget, almost two-thirds of people (64%) across the political spectrum want to see more funding from the government for charities, a survey has found.

Eden Stanley conducted an online survey with 3,000 people in the UK last month. More than half said they believe that charities supporting mental health (55%), homelessness (55%) and hospitals and hospices (52%) should be prioritised for public funding. Those aged 18-24 also want to see more support for charities that promote human rights in the UK (48%), while those over 65 would like to see war veterans made a priority (49%).

Eden Stanley’s research also found that 32% of people say the ongoing cost-of-living crisis has caused them to donate less to charity. However, almost half of people (47%) now donate over £50 – up from 36% in September 2021.

The survey also found that 22% of people feel more positive about their personal economic outlook, but that more, 35%, feel worse. 29% feel more optimistic about society as a whole, compared with almost a third (32%) who feel less hopeful about the future. Four in ten (40%) also think the UK feels less united than it did at the beginning of the summer.

Joe Barrell, Founder and Principal of Eden Stanley, said:

“We haven’t seen the wave of optimism which Starmer will have hoped for since the change of government. People’s personal economic situations remain challenging, and the riots this summer will have compounded a feeling of disunity in the country. The government’s emphasis on the tough road ahead could also be dampening public sentiment. “That said, it’s by no means all doom and gloom for charities. Our data shows that they have strong public support across age groups and the political spectrum, with many people now donating more money than they were a few years ago. “There is clearly appetite across the country for increased support and funding for the third sector and this presents an opportunity for charities to grow their supporter bases, play a more prominent role in the public discourse on key issues, and to make the case for more investment from government. To achieve this, they need to understand who their target audiences are and how to inspire and motivate these people to engage – whether it’s through offering a sense of community, the chance for supporters to express their values or the ability to make a visible, immediate difference to a cause which has affected them.”