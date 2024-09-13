Preloved clothing hits the catwalk at London Fashion Week Credit: Chris Yates / Oxfam

Pre-loved clothing hit the catwalk yesterday as Oxfam opened London Fashion Week with its runway show Style for Change, and eBay held its show Endless Runway as part of its inaugural Preloved Fashion Week.

Oxfam‘s show saw a line-up of famous faces including 1 DJ Vick Hope, Sex Education actor George Robinson, The Umbrella Academy actor Robert Sheehan, Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, fashion designer Katharine Hamnett, Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni, and Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden. All looks were styled by Bay Garnett.

©Chris Yates/ Oxfam ©Chris Yates/ Oxfam ©Chris Yates/ Oxfam

Vinted was a partner for the fashion show, with every outfit shown on the catwalk then available for purchase on Vinted through Oxfam’s online wardrobe shop, with money from sales going to the charity. Vinted is also supporting Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign.

The show called for people to ‘Dress for the world they want, for everyone, everywhere’, and was a part of the campaign, which launched in 2019 to encourage people to shop second-hand and strive for a more sustainable fashion industry.

New research from Oxfam reveals that two thirds of people (65%) in the UK own second-hand clothing, while one in 10 say the majority of the clothes they buy in the next 12 months will be second-hand.

©Chris Yates/ Oxfam ©Chris Yates/ Oxfam ©Chris Yates/ Oxfam

Kehinde Brown, Oxfam’s Strategic Communications Lead, directed the fashion show, and said:

“The show this evening was everything we hoped it would be and more. There is something truly magical about the power of second-hand and tonight showed us that. Now, more than ever, we need to style for change for the sake of our planet and people. This is the future of fashion.”

Marianne Gybels, Vinted’s Senior Director of Sustainability, said:

“The show tonight has been truly inspiring. It did a fantastic job of highlighting the creativity, beauty and potential of second-hand fashion. This partnership with Oxfam allows us to emphasise the importance of making pre-loved clothing accessible and appealing for everyone. By making these looks available on Vinted, we continue to show that second-hand fashion is not just a trend but a powerful movement towards a more sustainable fashion industry, and anyone can join!”

eBay’s Endless Runway

eBay also put on a show featuring second-hand clothing ­­– as part of its inaugural Preloved Fashion Week ­­– in partnership with the British Fashion Council. The Endless Runway showcased preloved and vintage items by designers including Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren and Vivienne Westwood, marking 40 years of London Fashion Week. It was curated by Amy Bannerman, eBay’s Preloved Style Director, and hosted by model and presenter Leomie Anderson, with items again for sale, this time on eBay.