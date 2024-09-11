Social Bite sets supporters 100 Mile Challenge, & more fundraising event news

From Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day to Social Bite’s 100 Mile Challenge and Scottish Huntington’s Association Falkirk Wheel abseil, here’s a round up of ways charities are encouraging and supporting their communities to fundraise for them.

Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day

This year Shaun the Sheep is encouraging schools and youth groups up and down the country to sign up and take part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Thursday 12 December. When people sign up, they receive a free fundraising pack with lesson plans, festive activities and all the information to plan the day. Shaun the Sheep’s creators Aardman have developed some exclusive schools’ resources with Twinkl which can be found at ChristmasJumperDay.org.

We want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has held an Afternoon Tea so far this summer!



Your support is helping to change the future of breast cancer and we truly can’t thank you enough. ❤



To find out more about #AfternoonTeaNow, please visit https://t.co/Hq4x4WXYp2 pic.twitter.com/MvCaT5zSzN Advertisement August 31, 2024

Breast Cancer Now Afternoon Tea

According to this year’s Massive Top 25 of mass participation events, Breast Cancer Now’s Afternoon Tea was the fasted growing event in 2023, raising £1.42mn and ranking 21st with a 66% growth in income. Taking place in August, so just finished for this year, the fundraising event sees people come together to drink tea, sell cakes, run raffles, host games, and more – and raise funds for the charity. Participants get a fundraising kit once signed up, along with hints, tips and ideas to help them get the ball rolling.

Social Bite 100 Mile Challenge

Social Bite is encouraging people to hop, skip, jump, run or squat their way to helping break the cycle of homelessness with its 100 Mile Challenge, which started on 1 September and ends on 10 October to mark World Homeless Day. Back for its second year, participants across the UK can choose whatever way they’d like to cover 100 miles within 40 days to raise funds which will support Social Bite’s efforts in three main areas: housing, jobs, and food for people who are affected by homelessness. They can also earn rewards for hitting fundraising targets, from t-shirts and tote bags to shout-outs and spotlights from the charity as a thank you for their efforts.

We’re less than a month away from Coffee Morning💚



A huge thank you to all our celebrity supporters, @brenda_edwards, @JuliaBradbury, @CharleneWhite and Jake Quickenden for being so open with their experiences with cancer and supporting our photoshoot!https://t.co/aTRzYm8oTK — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) August 29, 2024

Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning officially takes place on Friday 27 September this year, but people can host their event whenever suits them best. People who register as holding a coffee morning are sent a free fundraising kit in the post and can choose from a full kit with bunting, balloons and a tablecloth, which the charity says is ideal for first time hosts, or a lighter kit with less paper and no plastic. Each kit includes recipes, a collection box, event posters and a game for the event. Last year, the overall fundraising total was £18,041,302.

BHF & the AJ Great North Run

Over 1,100 British Heart Foundation runners took in Sunday 8 September’s AJ Bell Great North Run as part of the event’s charity partnership. The BHF runners joined 60,000 other participants to take on the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields. AJ Bell nominated the BHF as official charity partner of the series in 2023 and the partnership will run for two years. This year’s AJ Bell Great North Run helped the charity to raise £496,000.

Llangan Primary School

NSPCC Cymru & Cardiff Half Marathon

With the most runners ever taking part in this year’s Principality Cardiff Half Marathon for NSPCC Cymru, the charity is extending its partnership with the Cardiff Half Marathon for the next three years. It hopes that its multi-year commitment will continue to make a real difference through its long-term engagement with participants. Since becoming lead charity partner of the event in 2018, NSPCC Cymru has raised more than £500,000 through its team of dedicated runners. To celebrate the announcement a tea party was held at Llangan Primary School in Cowbridge to highlight that all funds raised go directly to supporting children in Wales.

Only a few spots left for the St Thomas' #Abseil on 20-21 September! 📢



Last year’s participants praised the experience and the impact their fundraising has on life-changing #NHS projects.



Ready for an epic challenge? #SignUp to support @GSTTnhs teams: https://t.co/WRxF6SvNsX pic.twitter.com/aqYQszkYmS — Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity (@GSTTCharity) September 2, 2024

Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity St Thomas’ Abseil

Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity is holding its St Thomas’ Abseil on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September. It will see people abseiling 160 feet down front of the hospital, each one raising funds for the charity. Members of #TeamGSTT receive: fundraising tips and support, a bespoke medal, certificate and opportunity to purchase a photograph of their descent, and support from the events team. It costs £35 to enter, and everyone is asked to commit to reaching a fundraising target.

On Sunday 22nd September, 15 members of Blathwayt will take on the London Vitality 10k to kick off their fundraising efforts for the Rainbow Trust, their House Charity.

The Rainbow Trust does incredible work for seriously ill children and their families, and Blathwayt is… pic.twitter.com/crEQIQXFVF — Reed's School Cobham (@ReedsSchool) September 10, 2024

Vitality London 10,000

The Vitality London 10,000 takes place later this month, on 22 September, and sees participants complete a 10k course past some of London’s most famous landmarks, including St Paul’s Cathedral and Big Ben. There is the option to fundraise for a charity while doing it, either for main charity partner British Deaf Association, or another good cause. Blathwayt House at Reed’s School Cobham is taking part to raise funds for house charity, Rainbow Trust.

We'd like to tell you about Natalie Hedges. Natalie took part in our Challenge 100 fundraising event earlier this year, completing 100 miles in 100 days, and raising over £1400 for our mission. Incredible! 💜



You can read her full story on our website: https://t.co/1dysKPxmJE pic.twitter.com/slr7haFaeV — Epilepsy Society (@epilepsysociety) September 7, 2024

Epilepsy Society Challenge 100

The Epilepsy Society’s Challenge 100 challenges people to complete 100 miles in 100 days however they like and raise funds for the 1 in 100 people living with epilepsy in the UK. 2024’s event took place between 1 January and 9 April, with a £5 registration fee (but free for children). People can participate individually or as a team, and those who raise at least £100 receive a Challenge 100 medal.

Scottish Huntington’s Association Falkirk Wheel abseil

Scottish Huntington’s Association is challenging people to abseil down the Falkirk Wheel next March and raise funds for the charity. It’s a 115ft descent down the world’s only rotating boat lift. People are asked to make an advance sponsorship payment of £33.22 (including a £3.22 fee), and to raise a minimum of £200. Their local fundraising advisor will be on hand to support them with this.

@ToughMudder is no ordinary race!

Run, wade, crawl & climb your way to victory with #TeamFHC.

Challenge your body but not your wallet. Normally £150, the 5K is just £10 & the 15K is only £15!

📍 West Sussex

📅 21st & 22nd Sept 24

Sign up TODAY!https://t.co/Aohx8St20s pic.twitter.com/KjeZRG1wb9 — Frimley Health Charity 💙 (@FHealthCharity) September 10, 2024

Frimley Health Charity & West Sussex’s Tough Mudder

Frimley Health Charity is challenging people to take on a Tough Mudder in West Sussex this September. Charity Places for Tough Mudder are available at a discounted rate of £10 for 5K and £20 for 15K, with a minimum fundraising pledge of £150 for 5K, and £200 for 10K. Those who sign up to fundraise for the charity will be supported throughout, and will receive a t-shirt, merchandise and materials to help them in their fundraising.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events have raised over £970 million since Race for Life launched 30 years ago, with more than 10 million people taking part. On offer are 3K, 5K and 10K events, and the 5K Pretty Muddy® course. The races are for everyone and take place in multiple locations across the UK. Participants receive a fundraising pack with a customisable back sign and fundraising hints and tips, training support and access to a Facebook community, and a medal when they cross the finish line.

Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal takes place across March each year and sees people across the country don the yellow hat and collect donations given for daffodil pins. People are also invited to fundraise their own way, for example by wearing yellow, or baking lemon drizzle cakes. Marie Curie is also SPAR’s national charity partner, with 10p from every bunch daffodils sold in-store to support the campaign going to the charity.