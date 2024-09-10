The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

Easyfundraising invites nominations for community champions

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 10 September 2024 | News

Easyfundraising - recognising the amazing people in our community. Five colour photos show five volunteers and community groups in action.

Charity shopping site easyfundraising is recognising and rewarding some of the extraordinary people who make a significant impact in their communities. Nominations for their Community Champion awards are open now.

Three outstanding individuals will be selected as easyfundraising’s Community Champions, each receiving a £250 gift card of their choice and a £250 donation to their chosen organisation.

easyfundraising’s Community Manager Becky Coleman said: “In every community, there are unsung heroes – people who dedicate their time, energy, and passion to making a positive difference. These individuals often go unnoticed, yet their contributions are invaluable.

“We want to celebrate these everyday champions. Whether they’re inspiring the next generation, going above and beyond their duties, fighting for change, or just showing up and doing a fantastic job, we want to shine a light on these champions who give so much to others, and give them the recognition they deserve.”

The deadline for nominations is 23:59 on 30th September 2024. There is no charge to make a nomination.

