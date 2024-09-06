Dogs Trust & Hospice UK celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery support

Dogs Trust is celebrating 10 years of support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery which has seen it receive £24 million over this time, while elsewhere, Hospice UK has received a funding boost of £500,000, thanks to players of the lottery.

Since 2014, the support from players has enabled Dogs Trust find forever homes for over 105,000 dogs throughout the UK and helped 90,000 dogs graduate from Dogs Trust Dog School. It has helped fund rehoming centre roles such as vet nurses, canine carers and maintenance teams, to keep the charity’s 21 rehoming centres up and running and to care for as many dogs as possible. The funding has also allowed Dogs Trust to renovate rehoming centres in need of an upgrade and helped the building of new ones.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust said:

“The support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery has had an incredible impact. Together, we’ve built and transformed rehoming centres, we’ve rescued and rehomed smuggled puppies, and we’ve created an expansive network of fosterers. “Demand for Dogs Trust’s services is bigger than it ever has been as the dog population in the UK has surged, so help is needed now more than ever. Thanks to players, we have been able to continue to offer dogs in our care the love and support they need and to find their own new postcode to call home.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that players have raised an incredible £24 million to support the work of Dogs Trust, funding that has helped transform the care of thousands of dogs in need over the last ten years.”

A new funding relationship for Hospice UK

Hospice UK’s £500,000 award marks the start of a long-term funding relationship.

The charity says the money raised will help its work as the national champion for hospice care across the country and its mission to promote and protect hospice care for all.

The news was revealed at St Christopher’s Hospice in London by comedian Tom Allen, ambassador of St Christopher’s and the face of a new People’s Postcode Lottery campaign.

Catherine Bosworth, Director of Income Generation and Grants at Hospice UK, said:

“The support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery is invaluable, especially during these challenging times for many hospices. “With their support, we will make sure that hospices across the UK can continue to deliver the compassionate care that patients and their families need. This will help us achieve our goal of hospice care being available to all who need it, in every community across the UK.”

Lindsay Coulton, Health and Wellbeing Advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, added:

“Hospices provide incredible care and support in our communities, delivered by an amazing network of staff and volunteers. We are proud that our players are helping Hospice UK to ensure these vital services continue to make a difference in the future.”

Hospice UK represents a community of more than 200 hospices across the UK. It costs around £1.6 billion a year to run the UK’s hospices, which care for around 300,000 people in communities across the country every year.

