Chris Sherwood to take up CEO role at NSPCC, & more mover news

Chris Sherwood will be leaving his current role as RSPCA Chief Executive at the end of the year. More on this and other sector mover news, including Claire Rowney’s appointment as Breast Cancer Now CEO, below.

Chris Sherwood to become Chief Executive of the NSPCC

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood has announced that he will be leaving at the end of the charity’s 200th anniversary year, this December, to lead the NSPCC. Recruitment for the next RSPCA Chief Executive will start in the autumn supported by Chair of Trustees Claire Horton and the Board.

Sherwood joined the RSPCA in 2018 and during his six years with the charity he progressed its strategy Together for Animal Welfare, oversaw a turnaround in long-standing financial deficits into a sustainable financial position, streamlined and modernised the charity’s governance and launched a new brand, the first in more than 50 years, designed to encourage society to rethink its relationship with animals. He previously worked for UK charities including Relate and Scope, and also spent time in central government working for the UK’s innovation agency Nesta, having started his career in local government.

Please join us in welcoming our new chief executive @clairerowney! Today’s her first day with us @breastcancernow 👋♥️



“I’m over the moon to be joining Breast Cancer Now at this important point in time.”https://t.co/IPPD5Poc3J pic.twitter.com/z9VPjg57t0 — Breast Cancer Now (@BreastCancerNow) September 2, 2024

Claire Rowney appointed Breast Cancer Now CEO

Claire Rowney has joined Breast Cancer Now as CEO. Previously Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing, Strategy and Innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support, she joined the charity on Monday 2 September. Rowney’s career spans 15 years of charity sector leadership, and in 2023 she was voted one of Campaign Magazine’s ‘Power 100’. Her career includes 13 years at Cancer Research UK where she managed a diverse range of teams and areas of commercial activity and marketing, being promoted through roles in her time there to Director of Innovation, Stand up to Cancer and Events.

Rowney takes over from Baroness Delyth Morgan, who stepped down to retire on Friday 28 June, after 30 years of leadership in the charity sector, 23 years of which were dedicated to breast cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support appoints first Chief People and Culture Officer

Macmillan Cancer Support has appointed Francesca Okosi as its first Chief People and Culture Officer. The new role sits on Macmillan’s Executive Team and will play a critical role in shaping and driving its people and culture strategy to help Macmillan reach the rapidly growing number of people with cancer in the UK.

Okosi joined Macmillan in August and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading positive culture change in large organisations. In her previous role, she was Chief People and Culture Officer at an Integrated Care Board. Prior to this she held similar roles in a range of other large health organisations including Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Pharmaceutical Council, and the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Anna Freud charity announces new Chief Executive

Anna Freud, a mental health charity for children and young people, has appointed trauma expert and Consultant Clinical Psychologist Professor Eamon McCrory as Chief Executive. Professor McCrory has held numerous senior positions since joining Anna Freud in 2006. Most recently he served as Co-Director of the Clinical, and Education and Training divisions and Co-Director of the UK Trauma Council: an Anna Freud initiative. With over 20 years of research and clinical experience, he is also Professor of Developmental Neuroscience and Psychopathology at University College London (UCL).

His appointment follows Professor Peter Fonagy’s decision to step down as Anna Freud’s CEO after more than 20 years. Professor Fonagy – who was awarded a CBE earlier this year – will continue his role as Head of the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences at UCL.

Deanna Wolf takes up Director role at The Fundraisers and The Arts Fundraisers

After six years at Money Tree Fundraising as Senior Consultant – Trust Fundraising, Deanna Wolf is leaving to take up a new challenge. After a few weeks’ break, Wolf will be starting a new role as a Director with The Fundraisers and The Arts Fundraisers towards the end of September.

Wolf is also a volunteer at the Clanranald Trust for Scotland, Trustee at Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust, and volunteered as Project Leader: Trusts & Foundations at the Commission on the Donor Experience.