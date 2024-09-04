Record £1.132bn distributed to good causes by CAF in last financial year

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) distributed a record £1.132 billion on behalf of individuals and businesses in its last financial year – an increase of £108 million compared to the previous year.

The figures come from its newly published The Trustees Report for 2023/24 with the money distributed to good causes both in the UK and worldwide.

The report shares that last year, private and corporate clients in the UK, US and Canada entrusted more than £1.155 billion to CAF to help charities.

It also highlights CAF Bank, which advanced £36.2 million in loans in 2023/24 to help charities and social purpose organisations improve their sustainability and grow.

Centenary year

2024 is CAF’s centenary year. It was created in 1924 as part of the National Council of Social Service, which is now the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), to encourage giving to charities. It started operating as an independent charity in 1974.

Over the last 100 years, CAF has worked with individuals, businesses and government to increase giving, playing a role in the introduction of Gift Aid and Payroll Giving, and pioneering social investment.

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation commented:

“In our centenary year, we have again distributed a record sum to charities and non-profits the world over. To say this is much needed is an understatement as charities continue to face severe challenges. They are the glue that holds our society together and it is a tribute to the trust people place in them that they turn to them during times of need. “CAF was founded by the sector, for the sector. Our organisation has always been about bringing people and organisations together. We will strive to continue this in the years ahead, to grow giving and make sure that together, we give more.”