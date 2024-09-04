Creative Shootout’s 2024 Charity of the Year sees campaign by winning agency go live

A new campaign for Carers UK has gone live this week, created by this year’s agency winner of The Creative Shootout.

Integrated marketing agency MullenLowe was crowned winner of The Creative Shootout 2024 in January. A creative team from the agency has since been working with Creative Shootout Charity of the Year 2024, Carers UK, on the campaign, which will go live across multiple channels this week.

Following insight that many carers believe their actions are simply a natural part of family life, MullenLowe developed the strategic direction: that all forms of caring count, regardless of the relationship.

Advertisement

The ‘This Counts As Care’ creative highlights the often-unseen shift in relationships – whether among family, friends, or neighbours – where one person becomes an unpaid carer. The creative includes a retro photo of a father bathing their infant child cutting to a grown-up daughter now needing to bathe her older father.

The campaign launched on 2nd September, featuring photography by Megan K Eagles, and will be showcased across digital Out of Home screens nationwide, provided by Clear Channel. It includes a TV commercial filmed by Eleanor Films and directed by Chris Chuky for SKY Media, along with digital ads on The Guardian and audio content across the Acast podcasting network.

A PR campaign supported by news generation agency 72Point and broadcast PR agency Markettiers also launched on 2 September and will see Carers UK Chief Executive Helen Walker undertake broadcast interviews.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive at Carers UK commented:

“Being The Creative Shootout’s Charity of the Year and working with an agency like MullenLowe truly is a gamechanger for us. The creative that the MullenLowe team has developed is a long-term platform for us and will make a huge difference to the way unpaid carers see themselves, how society views caring, and the support we can provide.”

Nicky Bullard, MullenLowe Group Chief Creative Officer commented:

“Over the last seven months we’ve worked incredibly closely with Carers UK, and it’s been a privilege for the team to better understand the incredible work they do, and the communications challenge they face. This creative is driven by such strong real-world insight that we think it will really breakthrough to the millions of carers out there who simply don’t recognise themselves as a carer.”

Year 8 of the awards will launch for agency entry on 23 September. 2025’s theme is hidden disabilities and charity nominations opened in June, with the winner soon to be announced.