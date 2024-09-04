Asda launches new initiative to donate up to £7.5mn to schools through loyalty scheme

Fronted by Joe Wicks, the initiative will see up to £7.5 million donated to primary schools nationwide through the Asda Rewards loyalty programme.

The supermarket will donate 0.5% of the total basket spend to a state-funded primary school of the customer’s choice each time they shop using the Asda Rewards app. Asda will kickstart each school’s Cashpot with £50 once they register for the initiative, and will add an additional £1 to the school pot for every customer who signs up. Asda anticipates around £500 will be raised for each school taking part.

The Cashpot for Schools initiative is on top of customers’ existing Cashpot contributions, and doesn’t cost the customer anything.

Recent research by Asda found nine in 10 primary school teachers saying their schools were reliant on parents and Parent Teacher Associations for funding.

According to the data, 87% of parents are being asked by their child’s school to donate money, and more than half (51%) are asked to donate multiple times a year.

Nine in 10 teachers (95%) say that a lack of funding has impacted learning and student experience at their school, with the most significantly underfunded needs being school trips (64%), books and learning materials (52%), and sports equipment (50%). 23% of schools are concerned they won’t have the funds to host a sports day this academic year.

Cashpot for Schools is the first campaign Joe Wicks is set to front for Asda over the coming months.

Commenting, he said:

“I know first-hand from the work I’ve done in schools just how much of a difference Cashpot for Schools is going to make to kids across the country. I feel incredibly proud to be part of such an important initiative with Asda, working with a partner that is as committed to supporting families as I am. From sports facilities to nutrition, Asda shoppers’ donations will have a huge impact on primary schools around the country – and after all, who doesn’t want the very best for their kids.”

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Asda, commented:

“We know from our research that parents are being increasingly relied upon to support their children’s schools financially, and for many, this is a real struggle when disposable incomes are still tight. Cashpot for Schools allows families to fundraise for their school simply by shopping at Asda. We’re combining the great value shopping shoppers know and love us for with a win for their local primary school community too.”

How to take part

A school, PTA or parent council can register on behalf of their school. To do so, they must sign up with Asda’s charity partner, Parentkind, via their website. If a school isn’t registered by 30 November, any money earned will be transferred to the Schools in Need Cashpot, where it will be distributed to schools in disadvantaged areas.