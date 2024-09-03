Fundraising Regulator opens consultation on new draft Code

The Fundraising Regulator is inviting the sector to feed back on the new revised Code of Fundraising Practice with the launch of a consultation: the final phase of its review.

The Regulator is carrying out the review to ensure the code remains effective now and into the future. The consultation provides the opportunity for the sector to see and comment on the new code before it launches next year, and is open until 1 November.

The first part of the consultation process ran for twelve weeks last autumn and gathered feedback on proposals to update the code. The Fundraising Regulator found a high level of support for its proposals, which were to streamline the code, move to principles-based rules, and replace rules where it is not the lead regulator with signposting to relevant legislation and guidance.

The regulator has now finished redrafting the code and a second public consultation starts today, which will run for eight weeks through September and October. It is encouraging all those interested in charitable fundraising to review and provide feedback on the draft.

New code likely to be published in the spring

Following the consultation, the regulator will produce the new code which is likely to be published in the spring next year, with a six-month transition period before the new code comes into force.

Commenting on the consultation launch, Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“It is vital that the Code of Fundraising Practice is accessible, up-to-date, and provides clarity to charities, third-party fundraisers, and the public. “We were pleased to receive so many detailed responses to the initial public consultation, and to see the high level of support for our proposals. This has been invaluable in helping us prepare the draft code for this final consultation. “The opportunity to provide views on the new draft of the code is a key part of the review process. Our work with fundraisers and the wider charitable sector is vital in helping ensure that the code accurately reflects the current fundraising landscape, and we welcome all views on the updated rules.”