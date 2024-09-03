The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

Free webinar on financial governance for small charities

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 September 2024 | News

Pink piggy bank. Photo: Pixabay

A free webinar is taking place next month to help trustees and treasurers of small charities deliver effective financial governance. 

The webinar is for small charities with a gross income below £500,000 per annum and fewer than 10 employees, and is being held by ICAEW. It aims to help attendees strengthen their charity’s resilience, financial management and avoid common governance pitfalls.

It will take place from 9am-1pm on Tuesday 22 October and people can sign up here.

There will be six sessions covering:

Speakers will include Judith Miller, Partner, Sayer Vincent; Nick Sladden, Head of Charities, RSM; Heather Dunlop, co-founder, Contando Ltd; Susan Robinson, Fellow, ACIE; and Edwina Turner, Legal Director, Anthony Collins.  There will be an opportunity for questions, and the event can also provide up to 3.5 verifiable CPD hours.


Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

