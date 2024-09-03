Free webinar on financial governance for small charities

A free webinar is taking place next month to help trustees and treasurers of small charities deliver effective financial governance.

The webinar is for small charities with a gross income below £500,000 per annum and fewer than 10 employees, and is being held by ICAEW. It aims to help attendees strengthen their charity’s resilience, financial management and avoid common governance pitfalls.

It will take place from 9am-1pm on Tuesday 22 October and people can sign up here.

There will be six sessions covering:

Navigating financial challenges as a board.

Future-proofing your charity: adapting to changing governance needs.

Understanding your charity’s income streams.

Using a finance system to improve your charity’s financial governance.

The Independent Examiner is coming! Practical tips on how to prepare for an independent examination and prevent common oversights.

Governance pitfalls: lessons from an Interim Manager.

Speakers will include Judith Miller, Partner, Sayer Vincent; Nick Sladden, Head of Charities, RSM; Heather Dunlop, co-founder, Contando Ltd; Susan Robinson, Fellow, ACIE; and Edwina Turner, Legal Director, Anthony Collins. There will be an opportunity for questions, and the event can also provide up to 3.5 verifiable CPD hours.



