Movement dedicated to neurodiversity in fundraising set to launch this month

Neurodiverse Fundraisers – a new movement dedicated to neurodiversity in fundraising – will launch later this month, with a waitlist now open for anyone interested in joining.

Founded by Jonathan Levy, Managing Director of Resolute Fundraising, and Fundraising Convention Chair, the movement will champion neurodiversity with a particular focus on supporting fundraisers affected by neurodivergence.

Announcing Neurodiverse Fundraisers on LinkedIn, Levy said that a couple of years ago, after sharing his own story which includes neurodivergence at the annual Fundraising Convention, he first starting meeting other fundraisers who were neurodivergent. This came after nine years in the sector where he had never knowingly met any. He has now met many, who often also haven’t previously met anyone with a similar condition to them. Being in this situation, he says, “can cause feelings of anxiety, isolation, and generally poor mental health, because although these fundraisers have an array of talents, life being neurodivergent can be particularly challenging.”

He adds: “Achieving fundraising targets isn’t ever easy but imagine being in a role and having the additional challenge of trying to fit in and keep your job. That’s a common reality for many as they can have difficulty paying attention, dealing with numbers, following instructions, maintaining control, navigating social interactions, using office equipment, or writing well, amongst other difficulties too.”

Levy is launching Neurodiverse Fundraisers to help, which, he says, will be “a safe space to connect, learn, share, and thrive, and will hopefully lead to improved employment outcomes. Therefore, it will be for the good of everyone.”



People can join the waitlist here with the movement open to fundraisers across the globe.