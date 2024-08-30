New CEOs for RoadPeace & Charity for Civil Servants, plus more mover news

Who’s moving in the sector? From CEO appointments to charity board advisors with lived experience, find out below.

Kate Davidson appointed as next RoadPeace CEO

Kate Davidson MBE will officially begin as RoadPeace CEO on 30 September and succeeds Nick Simmons, who stepped down as CEO earlier this year after six years in the role. Davidson has over 15 years of experience in the bereavement and end-of-life sector, beginning in local government bereavement services before moving to Dignity Plc, where she rose from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive in 2022.

Davidson serves as the President of the UK’s National Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities and is a tutor for the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. She was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to bereaved people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

📣 NEWS FLASH!!! 📣

Our new CEO Jonathan Freeman starts in September and we can't wait to welcome him to the Charity. Jonathan takes up the role after the retirement of Graham Hooper who has been our CEO for the last nine years. Read about the appointment https://t.co/bnJ0mJ2uyf pic.twitter.com/5azoSIkhoO — cfcs_uk (@cfcs_uk) August 29, 2024

Jonathan Freeman to join Charity for Civil Servants as CEO

Jonathan Freeman MBE will join Charity for Civil Servants as its new CEO in September, following an external recruitment process. He takes up the role after the retirement of Graham Hooper, who has been the charity’s CEO for the past nine years.

Freeman is currently founder CEO of the CareTech Foundation and has a track record of leadership across the charitable sector, private sector and Senior Civil Service. This includes voluntary roles as Chair of Trustees at Carers Worldwide, Non-Executive Board member at NCS Trust, and Remuneration Committee member at St. Anne’s College, Oxford University.

Pathway Fund announces Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick as Chair

Equality, justice and enterprise social equity campaigner Lord Hastings is to chair Pathway Fund, an impact investment wholesaler dedicated to catalysing opportunities for Black and Ethnically Minoritised communities.

In his first act as Chair, Lord Hastings has called on the new Labour government to go further than its predecessor in championing Black and Ethnically Minoritised charities and social enterprises by ensuring that the recently estimated £240 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme that could go to good causes is channelled into these organisations.

Unity Trust Bank appoints new Charity Relationships Manager

Unity Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Philippa Moors as Charities Relationship Manager, to further support the bank’s growing portfolio of customers in the charity sector. Moors, who is based within Unity’s North commercial team in Manchester, will lead the bank’s national strategy for charity customers and drive forward its growing portfolio.

With extensive experience in financial services, Moors previously worked at Barclays Bank for 15 years as part of its Relationship Management team, supporting customers across a range of sectors including Retail & Wholesale and Hospitality & Leisure. During a career break, she set up her own business providing sustainable grocery deliveries, which gave her an insight into the ethical business sector and led to her current role at Unity.

Sophie Balmer

Magic Breakfast appoints young adults with lived experience as board advisors

Magic Breakfast has appointed two young adults as board advisors to the board of trustees: Sophie Balmer and Fiona Zeka. Both advisors were supported with breakfast at school, and now as young adults will be bringing their expertise, views and knowledge to Magic Breakfast’s board of trustees as the charity continues its work to eradicate morning hunger amongst children and young people.