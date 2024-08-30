Costa Coffee supports 50 sporting good causes, & more corporate partnership news Bournemouth Bobcats

A round up of recent corporate partnership announcements – from Costa Coffee supporting sports-related good causes, to Vinted lending its support to Oxfam’s Second Hand September, and more.

Karen Bordon Dance Academy

Costa Coffee supports 50 sporting charities nationwide with £50,000 in donations

The Official Coffee Partner at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Costa Coffee is celebrating a summer of sport by supporting 50 local communities and sports clubs up and down the country, and has pledged a total of £50,000 in donations so far in 2024.

Marking ten years of its Community Programme, which has included supporting charity collaborations, volunteering, and use of space in store for local activities, Costa Coffee created the Community Grants programme in 2021 – in collaboration with Charities Trust, which invites Costa Coffee team members to nominate good causes in their region. This year, the donation has been increased from £500 to £1,000. Two of the sports groups Costa Coffee has supported this summer are Karen Bordon Dance Academy, nominated by the Store Manager at Costa Coffee’s East Kilbride store, and Bournemouth Bobcats.

Advertisement

Over 500 electricals donated to London Sue Ryder stores, with initiative extended to October

After collecting over 500 electrical donated items in two months across 10 participating Sue Ryder stores, the electrical donation trial has now been extended to October. This extension also coincides with International E-Waste Day on 14 October.

The initiative, led by Recycle Your Electricals in partnership with Sue Ryder, and supported by Curry’s, will continue in 10 Sue Ryder stores across London. All donations will receive a £5 Currys Cash for Trash voucher. Donated items are PAT tested for safety and sold in Sue Ryder stores. The Sue Ryder stores accept unwanted working household electricals smaller than a microwave, including toasters, kettles, and hairdryers. Full details of the types of items that Sue Ryder stores will accept as donations can be found here.

Oxfam partners with Vinted for star-studded Second Hand September fashion show

Oxfam has announced a new partnership with Vinted for the organisation’s star-studded fashion show at London Fashion Week this year, as part of Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign.

Oxfam’s Second Hand September launched in 2019, and this year, the charity will once again be opening London Fashion Week with its runway show Style for Change on 12 September featuring a line-up of famous faces showcasing pre-loved clothing. All looks will be styled by Bay Garnett. Vinted will be a core partner for the fashion show. Every outfit shown on the catwalk will be available for purchase on Vinted through Oxfam’s online wardrobe shop. They will also be supporting Oxfam’s Second Hand September.

Nottingham Panthers choose Framework as Charity Of The Year for 2024/25 season

Thanks to the fans of Nottingham Panthers, the team has chosen Framework as its Charity of the Year for the 2024/25 season.

The Nottingham-based charity which supports homeless and vulnerable people across Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and further afield was chosen from among more than 150 charities suggested by fans. It is the first time that a local charity has been chosen as Charity of the Year. Framework will have a regular presence at home matches throughout the season and will work with the club on fundraising activities.

ClassForKids choose Youth Sport Trust as charity partner

Kids’ club booking and management software, ClassForKids, has announced Youth Sport Trust as their chosen charity partner. The charity partnership aligns common key goals for both organisations and aims to help children access quality sports and physical activities and balance the demands of the digital age with meaningful human connections established through sport and play.

As part of the charity partnership, ClassForKids has committed to supporting fundraising activities for Youth Sport Trust, to support the organisation’s work in schools and local communities, with a particular focus on making a difference in areas found to struggle the most with providing the opportunity for children to stay active and healthy.

Legal experts take on Welsh Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Hospice of the Good Shepherd

North West law firm Aaron & Partners has beaten its target to raise over £700 for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd by completing a trek through Snowdonia National Park.

The team of seven took on the 13.2-mile Welsh Peaks Challenge across Moel Eilio, Foel Goch, Cynghorion, culminating in an ascent via the Rangers Path to the summit of Snowdon, or ‘Yr Wyddfa’ in Welsh, all in aid of the hospice. The mountain walkers covered a total ascent and descent of 4,200 feet (1,280m) over the course of nine hours without a break.

Challenge participants getting to know each other ahead of the event

Venari Partners set adventure challenge to raise funds for CALM

Global executive search firm Venari Partners is preparing for this year’s edition of its charity campaign, the Venari Partners Challenge, which is going to the Norwegian fjords, with fundraising now live on JustGiving. The Shoreditch-based business is sending eight individuals on an all-expenses-paid adventure hiking and kayaking through the fjords to raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). The previous edition of the challenge, which went to Petra, raised £24,000 for charities including CALM.

The participants, who have all had significant challenges to overcome in recent years, went through a nomination process before selection by a neutral panel. They will join representatives from Venari Partners – as well as a CALM ambassador, the presenter Richie Driss – on a team led by Paul Harris, also known as ‘The Warrior Walker’. Flying from London with official transport partner, Scandinavian Airlines, the group will arrive in Bergen on 7 September prior to a five-day, 70km expedition through the fjords.