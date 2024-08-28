Public asked to vote for UK’s favourite charity shop

The Charity Retail Association is asking members of the public to vote for their favourite charity shop, in a competition launched earlier this summer as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award has received nearly 6,500 nominations for charity shops, and these have been whittled down to a shortlist of six in each of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the English regions.

People have until midnight on 23 September to vote for their favourite, with the winners from each region to be announced in the coming weeks. The overall winning shop will be presented with The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award at a special event in November.

Shortlisted charity shops include Truro’s Oxfam Bookshop, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice’s The Warehouse in Lincoln, Bay Search and Rescue in Milnthorpe, and Thames Hospice in Sandhurst.

Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association said:

“We have had a fantastic reception to The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award so far and it has been brilliant to see so many people getting involved to share what makes their favourite charity shop so special. Through people sharing in their own words what charity shops mean to them, we have seen some recurring themes that have come up again and again and highlight why charity shops remain so popular in a rapidly changing retail landscape. It’s about the friendliness of staff and volunteers; the warm welcome people get when they walk through the door; the sense of community and inclusivity charity shops provide; the massive contribution to sustainable shopping; and the dedication and pride in presentation and variety. These unique qualities are what make charity shops stand out to customers and donors. “People can read on our website some of the stories that were submitted as part of the nomination process and find out more about the charity shops before they vote. “I’d like to congratulate all the charity shops who have been nominated for the award and wish all the shortlisted shops good luck!”