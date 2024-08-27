6 products raising funds for UK good causes Credit: RNLI / Grangers

Coffee, watches and bags are some of the products benefitting good causes including RNLI and Create through sales. Find out what’s raising funds, and for which charities, below.

Camden Giving benefits from partnership with watch company

London charity Camden Giving is set to benefit from a new corporate partnership with. The Camden Watch Company, which has created a limited-edition unisex timepiece with all profits going to the charity’s Future Changemakers Fund.

Inspired by Victorian symbolism, the Camden Giving Limited Edition Watch features an intricate, hand-drawn heart design in the centre of its dial. The chosen colour is the light green taken from the Camden Giving logo, a colour that represents renewal, safety and life. Inspired by the tattoo culture of Camden Town, Jerome Robert and Anneke Short, founders of The Camden Watch Company, went back to their roots and their sketchpads to create an anatomical, hand-drawn heart with a punch of tattoo styling that sits at the centre of the dial. The dial also incorporates the motto of Camden – Non Sibi Sed Toti (Not For One But For All) – summing up this collaboration. The watch will retail for £159.

Advertisement

Credit: RNLI / Grangers

New three-year partnership between Grangers & RNLI will see product sales benefit the charity

Grangers, a brand dedicated to protecting outdoor enthusiasts against the elements, has entered a three-year partnership with the RNLI, becoming the charity’s ‘Official Aftercare Partner.’ The partnership will see Grangers supply the RNLI’s All-weather Lifeboat crews with Performance Wash (both spray-on and wash-in versions), and Clothing Repel and Performance Repel Plus. Additionally, they will provide Wetsuit Wash and Active Wash to both Lifeguards and Inshore Lifeboat Crews respectively.

Grangers will also deliver drowning prevention messages to their customers, support fundraising and safety campaigns, as well as product innovation, and will donate 10p from every product sold in the UK, USA and Australia to the RNLI. In addition, every October 50% of Grangers’ online sales will also be donated to the charity.



🏉 AUGUST CHARITY INITIATIVE 🏉



This weekend we’re donating 10% of profits from all Phantom beer sales to our friends at Reading Renegades – an inclusive rugby team for all in Berkshire with a particular focus on the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/B13CaTCACJ — Phantom Brewing Co (@PhantomBrewCo) August 13, 2024

Phantom Brewing Co’s monthly charity beer initiative benefits good causes

Every month Phantom Brewing Company has a charity weekend where 10% of profits from all sales of its beer go to a local good cause. August’s charity was Reading Renegades, July’s was Berkshire Vision, and June’s was Reading’s charity Jelly.

A double strapped, medium sized Tote Bag with zipped pocket on side. Made entirely from decommissioned Royal Navy life rafts.



They are handmade by the team at Oarsome Chance with all profits going to the two charities.



Shop: https://t.co/i80BN5eV6Z pic.twitter.com/FRpz3o3KNM — Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (@RNRMC) June 30, 2024

Profits from sales of upcycled Royal Navy life raft bag support good causes

A tote bag made entirely from decommissioned Royal Navy life rafts is benefitting Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and Oarsome Chance. The cut and style of each item is dictated by the individual raft used in fabrication with the bags handmade by the Canvas Works team at Oarsome Chance, who are assisted by young people trained by the charity in industry standard design and sewing skills. All profits from sales of the £95 tote go to the charities.

This is more than just a nice tote bag. 100% of the profits from this bag goes to our new charity partner @createcharity. They're designed by one of our favourite artists, Tony Green, who came up with an artsy dog wearing a beret.https://t.co/w38Qbyg4dH pic.twitter.com/pE0Lh70p8S — White Stuff (@WhiteStuffUK) August 22, 2024

White Stuff tote to raise funds for new charity partner Create

White Stuff has announced a new partnership with Create, for 2024 and beyond. One of the ways White Stuff is supporting Create is through a new charity tote, with 100% of the profits from the bag going to the charity. Artist Tony Green has done the illustrations.

Create runs projects with professional artists that allow people who are typically excluded through disability, disadvantage, ill health, imprisonment, poverty or social isolation to take part in creative arts.

Sodexo and UCC raise £85k for Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation through Aspretto coffee sales

Sodexo, in partnership with coffee supplier UCC, has raised £85,000 for the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation through the sale of Sodexo’s Aspretto coffee brand across its sites.

Since 2014, Sodexo and UCC have worked together to support the Foundation’s mission to tackle food security. For every kilogram of Aspretto coffee purchased by Sodexo from UCC, a donation of 0.13p is made to the Foundation. These donations support national and local charities fighting food insecurity and its root causes, as well as empowering women. In 2018, Sodexo and UCC also established the Coffee Growers Fund to support Fairtrade coffee producers. They donated £18,000 to a project in Peru in collaboration with the Fairtrade Foundation, which supported women coffee producers and their families.