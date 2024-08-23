Daniel Craig donates limited edition motorbikes to raise funds for RNLI Credit: RNLI / Triumph

Actor Daniel Craig has donated his personal limited edition 007 x Triumph motorcycles to raise funds for the RNLI in their 200th anniversary year.

Craig is a lifelong supporter of the RNLI, with his previous involvement including supporting a station campaign at Hoylake near where he grew up, and going afloat with the lifeboat crew at Ramsgate.

The motorbikes were inspired by the bikes that featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die and are the #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition.

Both editions sold out on their day of launch, and Craig’s two bikes will be sold by auction through Bonhams Cars Motorcycles at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on 12 and 13 October in Staffordshire.

Both will be hand signed by Craig on each side. They will also be sold with the original V5C documents bearing his name, as well as a certificate of authenticity signed by both Craig and Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor.

Credit: RNLI / Triumph

Each lot includes a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales, UK with James Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt double Paul Edmondson.

Daniel Craig said:

“The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I have incredible memories of going afloat with the RNLI crew at Ramsgate to experience firsthand what it’s like to be part of the organisation that has saved over 146,000 lives since starting up over 200 years ago. “I am honoured and immensely proud to support the RNLI and hope the auction of Triumph’s Limited Edition Bond motorcycles proves popular. The riding experience with Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson adds another unique and exciting dynamic to the lots. I worked with Lee on Casino Royale, all the way through to No Time To Die; the opportunity is not to be missed and will help raise funds for the truly lifesaving cause that is the RNLI.”

Jayne George, RNLI Director of Fundraising, said:

“It’s incredible to have Daniel’s support in our 200th year and continue our special relationship which started back when he was a child in Hoylake. As a charity we rely on donations to achieve our mission to save every one. “The money raised from the auction will make a huge difference. It will enable us to invest in vital training and equipment for our lifesavers as well as helping us to deliver water safety advice to the public so we can prevent people getting in trouble at sea.”