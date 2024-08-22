Night time Sparkle Walk to raise funds for Cardiff hospice, & more event news

This year’s Sparkle Walk is the second for City Hospice, while elsewhere a firewalk will be taking place at Hever Castle to raise funds for Perennial. More on these and other fundraising events below.

Bookface Sip & Swap Fundraiser to support Glasgow’s Beatson Cancer Charity

Tickets are now on sale for Saturday 23 November, when the Bookface Sip & Swap will be held in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity. It will be hosted by Heather Suttie and will see ‘an afternoon of books, beverages, and benevolence’, featuring a special appearance by Dr. Gillian Shirreffs, the author of Brodie. The event is set to take place at Maison by Glaschu, in Glasgow’s Prince’s Square.

Dr. Gillian Shirreffs, a Glasgow-based writer, has already raised over £10,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity through the sale of her debut novel Brodie. She is a former patient of the charity after her diagnosis with breast cancer. The event will include a raffle and a book swap is back, and all proceeds from sales of Brodie on the day will go to the charity.

Advertisement

Sparkle Walk returns to north Cardiff this autumn

City Hospice’s Sparkle Walk returns to north Cardiff for a fifth year this September. A night-time 10km walk, it will see supporters stroll from Insole Court, Llandaff to City Hospice, Whitchurch and back. At the 5km mark, participants will have the chance to leave a heartfelt message for a loved one in the hospice’s memory garden.

Walkers will also be able to highlight their loved ones throughout the route by personalising their specially produced Sparkle Walk t-shirts. The walk is suitable for families, friends, colleagues and children over the age of eight (accompanied by an adult). The funds raised by the Sparkle Walk will support the work of City Hospice. This year’s Sparkle Walk is being sponsored by NFU Mutual Newport.

Surrey Half chooses Crossroads Care Surrey as Charity of the Year

The Surrey Half is supporting Crossroads Care Surrey in 2024 as the event’s Charity of the Year.

RunThrough’s Surrey Half, set to take place on Sunday 8 September, is presented by Nuun and offers participants a variety of distances, including a half marathon, a 5k, and a 2k kids race on closed roads through central Woking and the surrounding countryside.

World Vision UK Milton Keynes staff take part in its Global 6K Walk for Water

World Vision UK staff in Milton Keynes took part in the charity’s annual Global 6K Walk for Water last month, encouraging the local community to take part, with £2,500 raised as a result.

Staff from the Milton Keynes office took part in collaborative runs, warming up and exercising their muscles away from their desks, and representing the cause to the local community. One supporter, Rebecca Oburotha from Milton Keynes, walked the 6km in 1 hour and 13 minutes, and has raised over £550 so far. Elsewhere in Milton Keynes, Waterloo Primary School raised £1,032.40 as a part of a sponsored walk.

Firewalk at Hever Castle to raise funds for Perennial

Perennial is running its second-ever firewalk fundraising event, taking place at Hever Castle on 18 October. All funds raised will go directly towards supporting those working in horticulture through Perennial’s services, which include health and financial wellbeing and training and development programmes for individuals in the horticultural industry.

The event starts at 3:00pm, allowing participants to enjoy Hever Castle’s grounds before facing the flames. Comprehensive training will be led by expert firewalk instructors, ensuring all participants are fully prepared to take each step. Registration is £25 per person to cover the cost of the event, with a fundraising target of £150.