Mencap to provide staff with training in data & AI through new apprenticeship offering

Fundraising staff at Mencap are among those to be offered the apprenticeships in data and AI with over 50 on offer, including up to degree level.

To provide the apprenticeships, Mencap has invested in an AI employee training programme and launched a new training and development offer for its staff through a Data Academy.

Starting in September, the training will come from Multiverse, a tech company delivering training through applied learning, which has trained over 16,000 apprentices in data and digital skills since 2016, working with more than 1,500 organisations to close critical skill gaps in the workforce in AI, data and tech.

Programmes will include the 13-month ‘AI for Business Value’ programme which trains apprentices to identify business value gains that can be achieved through using AI, giving apprentices the skills to leverage AI responsibly to drive business outcomes.

The degree-level Advanced Data Fellowship will empower apprentices to become leaders in data analysis and data science. Apprentices will build core capabilities in areas like statistical testing, data ethics, predictive modelling as well as data security – and will graduate with a BSc degree at the end of their programme.

The new Data Academy will train colleagues from a number of Mencap’s business functions, including Finance, IT, People, Quality, CEO Office, Governance, Communications, Advocacy and Activism, and Fundraising.

Jackie O’Sullivan, Executive Director of Strategy at Mencap said:

“Investing in data skills isn’t just for big business, it’s pivotal for navigating the dynamic landscape in the Third Sector too. This new Data Academy will harness Multiverse’s expertise in critical areas such as AI and data literacy and develop our team’s skills. This will not only improve our business practices and help drive efficiency at scale, but it also represents a strategic investment in the skills of our colleagues that will support the attraction and retention of skilled and valued colleagues.”

Gary Eimerman, Chief Learning Officer at Multiverse added:

“The effective use of data and AI has the potential to radically transform organisations. For a charity like Mencap, this could not only increase the number of people, families and carers that they can support through their exceptional services, but it’s also an investment in their employees: enriching the career trajectories of the team at Mencap.”