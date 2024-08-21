ICO launches free privacy notice generator

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched a free tool to help organisations in the charity and voluntary sector create a bespoke privacy notice.

The new privacy notice generator offers two different types of privacy notice. One for customer/supporter and supplier information, which organisations can display on their website or external communications. And another for staff and volunteer information, for inclusion in welcome packs, policy libraries or other internal channels accessible to staff and volunteers.

The tool replaces the ICO’s privacy notice template with a ‘quick and easy’ generator tool to help smaller organisations create a bespoke privacy notice in a few steps. As well as supporting small and medium-sized charities, it is also aimed at SMEs, sole traders and start-ups.

The ICO is encouraging organisations that already have a privacy notice to use the generator to check it is up to date.

Faye Spencer, Head of Business Services at the ICO said:

“We’re always looking for ways to make data protection compliance simple and stress-free for smaller organisations, who tend to have less time and fewer resources. “Our new privacy notice generator does just that. It’s a quick and easy solution that provides organisations with the support they need, so they can concentrate on what they’re good at, serving the needs of their customers and growing their organisation.”