GoodCRM & Unlimited to launch accessible submissions platform, plus more supplier updates

A round up of updates from the charity agency and supplier world, including news of an accessible submissions platform to support artists with disabilities seeking funding, and a new communications consultancy.

GoodCRM and Unlimited to launch accessible submissions platform

Software company GoodCRM has partnered with disabled arts commissioning body, Unlimited, to launch an accessible submissions platform, designed to support artists with disabilities in applying for Unlimited’s funding programmes.

The new platform is set to go live in 2025 and will offer a range of submission formats, including video, audio, document uploads, and online forms so that artists can choose the application method that best suits them.

The backend of the system is being designed to be fully accessible, so everyone, from applicants to administrators, can interact with the platform effectively and comfortably.

The platform’s development is being funded by an anonymous funder, with GoodCRM also investing significant resources into the project.

GoodCRM’s CEO, Steph Graham, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Unlimited on this initiative. It shouldn’t be groundbreaking to approach software design in this way, but unfortunately, we still find ourselves in a society which marginalises disabled people. Unlimited’s work is changing the cultural canon, and at GoodCRM we want to make the same positive changes in tech. Our goal is to create a truly inclusive platform that sets a new standard for accessibility in the arts sector and beyond.”

Unlimited’s Director, Jo Verrent added:

“It’s very empowering to describe the problems that we have with inaccessible, unflexible application submission systems and have someone say ‘yeah, we can fix that’. I can’t wait to see what we come up with and put it into practice.”

The platform will be designed to be an accessible solution for managing a wide range of applications and submissions, including volunteering opportunities, recruitment, competitions, magazine, editorial, and book submissions, as well as applications or nominations for awards.

Karen McMillan launches specialist communications consultancy for charity sector

Karen McMillan, who has almost two decades of experience in marketing, branding and coaching, has launched a communications consultancy for the charity sector.

Called Karen Vera McMillan, it specialises in creating communications strategies and takes a holistic approach, partnering with clients to understand their identities and aspirations. Services include brand strategy, coaching, logo and brand identity, web design, copywriting, illustration, social media assets, and printed marketing materials.

Commenting, McMillian said:

“Alongside my career in advertising and marketing, I’ve always had a life-long interest in wellbeing, healing and personal development. This led me to train as a coach with CTI (Co-Active Training Institute) and I had the opportunity to spend 18 months living and working at a mindfulness-based therapeutic centre in Thailand, supporting others on their journey of self-discovery with one- to-one coaching and weekly workshops. “The experience was very impactful and deeply fulfilling on a personal level. From here it made sense to marry my communications, creative and coaching skills and be of service to those in the business of helping others.”

Broadstone launches investment consulting service for nonprofits

Independent pensions, investment, employee benefits and insurance consultancy Broadstone has launched an investment consulting service designed to meet the needs of a range of charitable organisations.

Investment AFFECTS (Advice For Foundations, Endowments, Charities, Trusts and Schools) provides a full suite of regular investment consulting services with end-to-end support spanning sustainable funding strategies to compliance, trustee training and investment performance monitoring.

The AFFECTS service is available at a variety of levels so that charities of all sizes can access what they need.

The launch is in response to growing demand for Broadstone’s bespoke, holistic investment advice as charities continue to navigate a complex financial and economic landscape.

Community Transport Association appoints new insurance partners

Business Choice Direct (BCD) Insurances Services and WRS Insurance Brokers have been appointed to work in partnership with the Community Transport Association to support their members with their insurance needs.

The Community Transport Association is a UK member-based charity providing leadership, training, advice, and operational support to transport-related charities, community groups and social enterprises.

Business Choice Direct and WRS Insurance Brokers will now be offering Community Transport Operators insurance services and products focusing on transport and charity cover.

Business Choice Direct are a specialist insurer for non-standard motor insurance with over 20 years of experience in transport logistics, while WRS Insurance Brokers provides impartial charity insurance advice and also offers fundraising support, including grant applications, alongside help with ethical investments via Eden Tree, and charity risk management advice and articles. Both are part of the Benefact Group.