Public trust in charities at highest level for a decade

Public trust in charities is at a ten year high, according to data from the Charity Commission, with information on how money is spent by a charity the single most important factor for most people.

This is followed closely by knowing that the charity achieves its purpose, that it makes a difference and that it operates to high ethical standards, the Commission’s research found.

Charities scored 6.5 out of 10 for trust, up from 6.3 in 2023. The rating had previously sunk to a low of 5.5 in 2018 in the wake of a series of scandals. 58% of people have “high” trust in charities (7 out of 10 or higher), which places it among the most trusted groups in society, second only after doctors.

Declining numbers donating while more need charities’ support

At the same time, the Charity Commission’s research shows fewer people donating to charities, and more people receiving support. 47% of people say they donated money or goods, or raised funds for charity, compared with 62% in 2020. 9% of people said they have received charitable services, such as financial help, food or medical support from a charity, up from 3% in 2020.

Public recognition of Commission

Around half of people say they have heard of the Charity Commission, with 19% knowing it ‘well’. Awareness of the Charity Commission is associated with higher trust in charities, with those who have heard of the regulator being more likely to report high trust (63% vs. 52%). Around 4 in 10 people are aware of the online Register of charities.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, said:

“These findings are encouraging, demonstrating that charities collectively are once again firmly trusted by the public, making a visible, essential difference locally, nationally and globally. “But there is no room for complacency, for charities or for us as regulator. The new findings point to the challenging financial environment charities are operating in, with a decline in the number of people giving to charity, whilst the high cost of living appears to be driving more people to access charity services. “In these financially challenging times, charities must continue to show people how they deliver on their purpose, including how every penny makes a positive difference.”

Trustee research

The regulator has also published the findings of a survey into charity trustees’ attitudes towards their role, which found that most trustees share the public’s high expectations of conduct in charities. 61% agreed that because of its registered status, their charity’s standards of behaviours and conduct should be higher than that in other organisations.

Overall, the research found that trustees have high stated levels of confidence in their responsibilities, and generally understand what they should do when making decisions, with those aware of the Charity Commission demonstrating they are better informed.

However, it found that trustees are less clear on things they should not be doing, including making decisions based on their personal views, or avoiding awkward questions. They are also less confident about dealing with conflicts of interest, and overseeing charity finances.

The research also asked trustees about their charities’ use of AI for the first time. More on this here.