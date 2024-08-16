RNIB celebrates Sooty’s 75th birthday with updated collection box

With this year marking Sooty’s 75th birthday, RNIB has launched a new Sooty Collection Box with brighter colours and a QR code to enable people to make cashless donations.

The bear has been a feature on RNIB’s collection boxes for over fifty years with millions raised over this time.

The boxes have been updated to ‘reflect the 21st century’. People giving contactlessly will be able to donate any amount they like and also register for Gift Aid.

Since 1955, Sooty has entertained generations of children through stage shows and TV. Sooty was ‘discovered’ by Harry Corbett and has since been performed by Matthew Corbett, and now, Richard Cadell, with the catchphrase “izzy whizzy, let’s get bizzy”.

RNIB is seeking more people in the UK to join its community of volunteer Sooty Box Collectors.

QR code in action

Richard Cadell said:

“Sooty is a lifelong friend of RNIB and continues to raise vital funds every year to support blind and partially sighted people. Sooty and I are thrilled to see the next generation of Sooty Boxes continue the journey of raising awareness of such a worthy cause.”

Neil Grainey, Senior Stewardship Manager, added:

“RNIB is incredibly lucky to have a network of amazing volunteers across the UK who dedicate their time to place our iconic Sooty Boxes in their local community. We’re thrilled to begin finding homes for our fantastic new Sooty Boxes, as well as being able to offer our supporters the option to make a cashless donation too.”