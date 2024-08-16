New CEOs for Muscular Dystrophy UK & Young Enterprise, plus more mover news

Sarah Porretta joins Young Enterprise as CEO, while Andy Fletcher takes up the role at Muscular Dystrophy UK. More on these and other recent appointment announcements below.

Young Enterprise appoints Fair4All Finance Deputy CEO as new CEO

Young Enterprise has announced that Sarah Porretta will be joining as Chief Executive Officer from November 2024. Porretta, who is currently Deputy CEO at Fair4All Finance, will be taking over from Sharon Davies, who has been at the charity for fifteen years.

Porretta brings 25 years of private and public sector experience and specialises in strategy, stakeholder engagement and innovation, including previous positions at the Money and Pensions Service, where she led the development of the UK Strategy for Financial Wellbeing; and Lloyds Banking Group, where she set up the group’s financial inclusion function. After having served as CEO for the past five years, Davies is planning to spend some time out before considering new adventures. Davies will be working closely with Porretta to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Andy Fletcher appointed Chief Executive of Muscular Dystrophy UK

Muscular Dystrophy UK has appointed Andy Fletcher as its new Chief Executive, following previous Chief Executive, Cat Woodhead, announcing she was leaving after eight years at the charity.

Fletcher is currently Chief Executive of Together for Short Lives, which he joined in 2018. He was previously Chief Executive of Longfield, a provider of community hospice care in Gloucestershire, and Director of External Affairs at Together for Short Lives. A teacher by training, his career has involved leading strategic development, public affairs and communications in both the private and voluntary sectors.

Roisin Donnelly and Mark Ashton-Rigby join BHF Board of Trustees

Roisin Donnelly (pictured) and Mark Ashton-Rigby have been announced as new members of the British Heart Foundation’s Board of Trustees, joining this month. Donnelly is a global business and marketing leader, having spent more than 30 years leading consumer brands at Procter and Gamble. She was Chief Marketing Officer for Procter & Gamble Northern Europe between 2014 and 2016, and Chief Marketing Officer for Procter & Gamble UK and Ireland between 2002 and 2014. Donnelly also holds non-executive director at organisations including NatWest, Sage and Premier Foods and has been President of the Marketing Society and Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership (WACL).

Ashton-Rigby has more than 30 years of experience leading technology and operations in the financial services sector. From 2019 to 2023, he was Chief Operating Officer at Barclays PLC and CEO of Barclays Execution Services, where he oversaw the bank’s vast technology operations and real estate. Prior to joining Barclays, Ashton-Rigby held Chief Information Officer roles at JP Morgan Chase, UBS and Deutsche Bank. He is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director at the leading AI company, Sentiance.

Damian Chapman becomes Chair of Rogare

Damian Chapman, Director of Fundraising and Communications at the Charity for Civil Servants, has become the new Chair of Rogare – The Fundraising Think Tank. He succeeds Heather Hill who has performed the role since April 2019, when Rogare became a standalone body, having been established at Plymouth University in 2014.

Chapman has been a member of Rogare’s Critical Fundraising Network since 2019, but had close ties with it before that. He will take up the role for an initial three-year period. In a statement about the appointment, Chapman said he wanted to ensure a focus during his tenure as Chair on “reshaping the future of fundraising, ensuring it is inclusive, ethical, and impactful”. In support of this objective, he said, Rogare will shortly embark on a collaboration to protect fundraisers’ psychological wellbeing.

GOOD Agency appoints Gold Cannes Award-winning Creative Director Jo Ratcliffe

GOOD has appointed Jo Ratcliffe as Creative Director. She arrives to further boost creative offering following a succession of new business wins. Ratcliffe will work across several charity and commercial clients and will report into Executive Creative Director Bryn Attewell, alongside fellow Creative Director Andy Powell.

Ratcliffe brings a wealth of experience across commercial and charity clients, producing award winning work – most notably The Not-So-Beautiful Game campaign for National Centre for Domestic Violence which won a Gold Cannes Lions and was shortlisted for a Glass Lion. Most recently, she ran the Very.co.uk account at The Gate and previously worked with CoppaFeel, Rightmove and First Direct.