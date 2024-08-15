Grants for drop-in hubs to help young people with their mental health, plus more funding news

A round up of funding news and opportunities – some local, some national.

Funding to support drop-in early support hubs for 11-25-year-olds

The Prudence Trust has launched another open funding opportunity. This funding is to support ‘drop-in’ early support hubs for young people aged 11-25.

The funding round is specifically for drop-in hubs which offer mental health interventions to young people with early signs of mental health struggles. The trust anticipates awarding 3-4 grants, between £250k-£500k each with a grant term of up to 24 months.

The opportunity is open to UK registered charities or CICs, with an annual income of at least £1 million and at least 3 years’ experience delivering a drop-in hub. These types of hub offer many kinds of service under one roof, without the need for referrals. To be eligible for this Prudence Trust opportunity hubs must offer at least one kind of mental health service.

In this first stage the trust is seeking brief applications through their website until Monday 9 September at 2pm.

More information here.

Suffolk & NE Essex Integrated Care Board (SNEE ICB) Cancer Community Partnership Fund open for applications

The SNEE ICB Cancer Community Partnership Fund aims to increase early-stage cancer diagnosis (Stage 1&2) and enhance the wellbeing of individuals across the region. It is open to voluntary groups, community organisations, and social enterprises in the area.

Grants ranging from £2,500 to £20,000 per year are available, with the potential for funding over two years, and large grants also considered. A portion of the funding is available for organisations to provide one-off Personal Health Budgets to support individuals facing health inequalities.

Applicants with projects that demonstrate partnership working and a clear exit strategy are encouraged. Successful applicants will need to complete an Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA).

Applications for the first panel are open until 31 August 2024. This will meet on 24 September with subsequent panels held every two months until the fund is fully allocated. The aim is to provide decisions within two weeks of each panel meeting.

More information here, and to apply click here.

Masdar Arlington launches funds to support Greater Manchester communities

Masdar-Arlington Energy has launched two community impact funds to support the communities hosting its battery energy storage assets in Greater Manchester.

The Royle Barn Road and Welkin Road Community Impact Funds are providing grants of up to £5,000 to projects that benefit those living in and around Rochdale and Stockport.

Masdar Arlington is inviting local groups with projects that deliver a social, environmental or economic benefit to the area to apply to the funds on BizGive.



More information on the Welkin Road Battery Community Impact Fund here.

More information on the Royle Barn Road Community Impact Fund here.

The closing date for applications is 29 November 2024.

Kent Community Foundation has been awarding loans and grants from its Kent Social Enterprise Loan Fund since 2012, distributing a total of £3.5 million to date as 71 individual awards to charities and social enterprises across the county.

The Fund aims to bridge the funding gap for the county’s new and existing social enterprises, by offering unsecured loans of between £10k and £100k.

James Horne, Grant and Social Loans Manager, Kent Community Foundation explained:

“The Kent Social Enterprise Loan Fund is a blended loan and grant fund, offering unsecured loans to assist new and existing social enterprises. All agreed financial packages will usually qualify for an element of a grant which can be up to 30% of the loan amount. The loan has a fee of 4% of the loan amount, a flat interest rate of 5% with a split between capital and interest payments remaining fixed throughout the term. The wonderful benefit to the community is that once finance is repaid, it will be re-loaned and re-invested back in the community.”

Social enterprises interested in applying for a loan can visit the site, or call James Horne, Grants and Social Loans Manager on 01303 814 500.

£5.2 million for energy projects across England, Scotland and Wales through Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme

Funds from the latest round of the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme – a total of £5.2mn – have been awarded to 20 organisations who provide energy advice, support carbon reduction initiatives and develop innovative energy-focused services and products.

The grants are being distributed to organisations across England, Scotland and Wales through one of four funding streams, in the seventh round of the scheme.

One of these organisations is Argyll, Lomond and the Islands Energy Agency (ALIenergy), which will receive £324,000 for its Highland Energy Advice Service. The project aims to advise 4,000 households on raising awareness, increasing resilience and reducing fuel poverty. Also receiving funding is Llanelli based, Menter Cwm Gwendraeth Elli. This project will work closely with agencies to deliver high quality energy advice to residents in Carmarthenshire struggling with their energy bills.

Since 2018, the Energy Redress Scheme has distributed a total of £123 million in funding to support 603 projects in England, Scotland and Wales. The funding is collected through Ofgem’s enforcement and compliance activity, where companies that have breached energy rules agree to make a voluntary payment into the Energy Redress Scheme.

More on the funded projects here.

Stewardship reports 12% increase in grants made in 2023

As well as a 12% increase in grants made, the rate at which grants are being paid out to Stewardship’s church, charity and individual partners also rose by 7% to a record 60%: almost two and a half times the UK average for DAFs. Total donations were up 2% since 2022, when giving rose by 10% despite the cost-of-living crisis.

A key contributor to the rise in grants out has been the growing popularity of Stewardship’s Donor Advisory Board service, which contributed £6mn.

Stewardship’s 2023 Annual Report also notes that grants out to church, charity and individual partners increased by 12% from £98mn in 2022 to £110mn in 2023, and 19 new loans worth £10mn were made to partners in 2023, bringing the total value of the loan book at 31 December 2023 to £29mn (excluding loans by clients via nominated investment options).

In addition, Stewardship helped to set up 62 new charities, while total assets increased by 5% from £199mn in 2022 to £208.2mn.

As part of Stewardship’s commitment to prioritise investments which align with its Christian values, it made £10mn of additional investments in Christian organisations and social impact initiatives that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals during the year, which increased the total allocation in these areas by 4% to 26% of total assets.

The report also notes the launch of Stewardship’s inaugural Generosity Report in June this year which was based on a giving survey in 2023 on Christian giving in the UK.