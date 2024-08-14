World Vision UK becomes an Africa Fashion Week London charity choice, plus more partnership news

A round up of recent corporate partnership announcements, including Africa Fashion Week London choosing World Vision UK, and Sizewell C announcing St Elizabeth Hospice as its first official charity partner.

Credit: Simply C Photography

St Elizabeth Hospice becomes Sizewell C’s first official charity partner

Sizewell C has selected St Elizabeth Hospice as its first official charity partner, supporting the charity for the next two years.

St Elizabeth Hospice was selected following a vote by the Sizewell C team. The first dedicated fundraising event will take place on 20 September, when some of the Sizewell C team will embark on a Suffolk Charity Walk. All proceeds of Sizewell Creative’s first production, two sell-out performances of Benjamin Britten’s Noye’s Fludde (Noah’s Flood) in July, were also shared between St Elizabeth’s Hospice and the Zoological Society of East Anglia.

Leadership summits raise over £80k for Plan International UK

Courageous Leaders leadership summits have raised £80,530.00 for Plan International UK through the last four events, with Founder of Courageous Leaders Nilema Bhakta-Jones now in her tenth year of fundraising for the charity following five years of personal sponsorship of individual children. Since 2019 Bhakta-Jones has planned and produced five one-day leadership summits, with the next one taking place in October. Each event brings together business leaders, experts, people managers and academics to discuss the issues of the day and what it takes to better foster inclusivity, engagement, courage and productivity in the workplace.

Proceeds from delegate ticket sales and sponsorship go to Plan International’s Supporting Adolescent Girls’ Education in Zimbabwe programme. Over 9,000 girls completed the first phase of the project. The second phase began in October 2023 and will run until March 2026, reaching 5,027 more girls. The project is supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and donations from Courageous Leaders events throughout the last five years have received an FCDO A for Impact.

Phoenix Group CEO raises over £15,000 for Carers UK through zipwire challenge

The Group CEO of Phoenix Group hit speeds of up to 100mph recently as he took on the world’s fastest zip wire in North Wales to raise over £15,000, to date, for Carers UK. This includes matching by Phoenix Group.

Having campaigned for greater support for working carers for several years, Phoenix recently launched its “Caring for Carers” initiative and a new partnership with Carers UK. As part of this, Phoenix Group CEO Andy Briggs committed to taking on a fundraising challenge chosen by his colleagues. In a colleague poll, zip wiring through Penryhn Quarry, near Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, was the overwhelming choice of his colleagues. The zip wire is 1.5km in length and reaches speeds of 100mph. Andy, along with his wife Suzanne and sons Oli and Charlie first climbed to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), before taking on the zip line. Phoenix colleagues will be working with Carers UK this year to support unpaid working age carers and continue to develop volunteering and impactful fundraising opportunities.

Clothes drying outside a home in Mbuyuni, Tanzania.

World Vision UK announced as one of Africa Fashion Week London’s charity partners

World Vision UK is joining Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) 2024 as one of the official charity partners. The event runs from 11 to 12 October at the Kensington Conference and Events Centre during Black History Month. This year’s event is the 14th instalment of AFWL, gathering creative talent from across the African diaspora.

In honour of the International Year of Batik, AFWL 2024 will host a special Adire Batik Presentation and Exhibition, celebrating the traditional Yoruba textiles craft. The event will also pay tribute to icons and legends from the industry, along with a demonstration of sustainable and ethical fashion practices in Africa. As part of this collaboration, a percentage of ticket sales will go to supporting World Vision’s work on the continent, which spans across 27 countries. World Vision representatives will also be in attendance throughout AFWL.

Sarah and Chris Cookson founders of The Charlie & Carter Foundation with Lumo Lisa and Derek Shotton

Lumo announces The Charlie & Carter Foundation as new charity of the year partner

Newcastle-based train operator Lumo has named The Charlie & Carter Foundation as its new charity partner for 2024/25, following a unanimous vote by its team.

The Charlie & Carter Foundation, which was launched by South Shields couple Sarah and Chris Cookson in 2013, provides financial support to the parents of children with life limiting illnesses who require 24-hour nursing care or specialist nursing facilities.

Techno Girls. © Sunshinecinema/Sydelle Willow Smith

UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited announces new phase of global partnership with Accenture

The expanded partnership will build on the success of Accenture’s original partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU), which launched in 2021 and will continue Accenture’s support for GenU, a global Public-Private-Youth Partnership Platform, connecting young people to opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Accenture’s CEO of Growth Markets, Leo Framil, has been appointed to GenU’s Board with Accenture becoming one of GenU’s Founding Partners.

As part of its support for GenU, the latest phase of the partnership aims to connect more than 188,000 young people to entrepreneurial activities through imaGen Ventures, a programme that provides grants, seed funding, and mentorship to cultivate ventures. It also aims to support over 300,000 marginalised young people through Youth Marketplace Agency (YOMA), a digital global platform that supports young people to build skills to innovate on environmental challenges, re-enter formal education, find employment, or start a new business. Finally, it aims to reach more than 92,000 marginalised young people through Passport to Earning.