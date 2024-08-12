Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford partner to offer charities ‘comprehensive’ legacy service

Gifts in wills consultancy Legacy Futures and notifications specialists Smee & Ford have partnered to bring their services together in a new group supporting charities throughout the legacy journey.

Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford state that ‘The newly formed group will offer charities the most comprehensive service to support the entire legacy journey’ by combining the services of both. These range from notification data that alerts charities to a gift in a will and legacy administration support, to market insights, research and forecasts, strategic fundraising programmes and consultancy services to help charities grow future legacy income.

Smee & Ford owner MiExact has made an investment of an undisclosed amount in Legacy Futures. Both companies will continue to operate their respective brands under their current leadership with Ashley Rowthorn remaining as CEO of Legacy Futures, and Polly Avgherinos as CEO of MiExact, along with a collaborative board.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashley Rowthorn said:

“We are eager to explore the opportunities our new partnership will bring to help charities grow their legacy income. By combining our expertise, we will create greater insight and clarity, innovations and new collaborative products and services. For our clients, knowing they can access the full complement of legacy services from one organisation makes the process simpler, and much more streamlined and efficient.”

Polly Avgherinos added:

Also commenting, Remember A Charity Director Lucinda Frostick said:

“It’s fantastic news that Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford are joining forces. There is so much synergy across the two organisations and closer collaboration offers great potential to accelerate the sector’s knowledge and deepen our understanding of the UK legacy market, strengthening future forecasting abilities. At Remember A Charity, we look forward to continuing working with both organisations in their new collaborative form for many years to come.”

Matthew Lagden, CEO of the Institute of Legacy Management, said:

“We have no doubt this will create a raft of exciting opportunities for both charities and wider legacy professionals and, with the interests of our members and corporate partners at the heart of what we do, we look forward to hearing how the new offering will help support the amazing work our members do every day.”