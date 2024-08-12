Civil society leaders invited to take part in ACEVO’s first Climate Week this September

The Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations (ACEVO) is holding its inaugural Climate Week next month, from 9-13 September.

The event aims to galvanise civil society leaders around the issues of climate change and environmental sustainability, and promote the importance of climate and environmental action.

Climate Week will see ACEVO host a series of online events, publish content, and encourage civil society leaders to share their challenges and experiences with integrating climate action into their work.

Activity includes an online meeting, which is open to everyone, asking the question ‘can civil society afford to care about climate change?’, and a special podcast episode on the intersection of climate and social justice. There will also be a live conversation on LinkedIn with ACEVO Chief Executive Jane Ide and Areeba Hamid, Executive Director at Greenpeace.

All civil society leaders are invited to join in, wherever they are on their climate journey, and to share their experiences through a form. The anonymised answers will be featured in a blog on ACEVO’s website that will wrap up the week on 13 September.