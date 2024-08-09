Culture Secretary thanks charities & voluntary organisation for their commitment during riots Lisa Nandy. Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy has thanked charities and voluntary organisations for their continued commitment to their communities during the recent wave of riots.

The letter follows a meeting on Wednesday with sector representatives including from NCVO, Citizens Advice, NAVCA and Refugee Action, as part of a roundtable where Nandy and other ‘No 10 colleagues’ heard the struggles these organisations were facing in delivering for their communities.

In her letter, Nandy said that the sector’s continued efforts at a national and local level were crucial and that she “wanted to thank each and every one of you, and the teams that stand behind you, for your continued commitment to work in and support your communities through this difficult time.”

She added: “Trying to heal divisions while keeping your staff, volunteers and premises safe is a challenge none of you should have to face and I recognise various organisations are having to make tough decisions daily.”

Nandy said that she understood the “serious risks”, organisations faced when calling for peace and unity and supporting their communities, adding: “Your ability to communicate as authentic partners, embedded in your communities, is unmatched.

“As such, I would urge you to continue to step up and use your unique place within local networks, and identify others who can help amplify those messages.”

Nandy concluded that she, her Ministers, and officials would continue to support the work civil society does, noting that the sector has “an indispensable role in fostering cohesion and countering hatred”, and saying that the government was “committed to creating the space to listen to how we can work most effectively together, in both the short and long term, to bring communities back together and heal divisions.”

Responding, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott commented:

“In times of challenge, and without question, charities and voluntary organisations step up and support the people who need them most. Their quick action in response to the recent riots across the country has been no different. “Charities and voluntary organisations have been central to calling out hate and injustice, providing support and safety to those at risk, and bringing communities together. While this ongoing situation is far from over, it’s encouraging to hear the Secretary of State share words of support and gratitude for the work charities have done so far, and to recognise the role our sector will play in fostering cohesion and creating positive change for our communities in the future. “Having a collaborative partnership between civil society and government is vital to delivering the change we all want to see, and this letter is another strong signal that the new government is committed to developing that crucial relationship.”