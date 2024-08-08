Opportunities for charities: a free film, & free hoodies offer

Two offers of free things for charities – a free film for London-based small charities, and free hoodies for charities anywhere in the UK.

Free film from Long Story Short

London-based video production company, Long Story Short, is currently holding a competition for a charity to win a professional three-minute film produced for free.

The deadline is 12pm on Monday 12 August, with filming to take place over one or two days in late August.

The offer is for one small (under £1m annual turnover) London-based charity. The team will follow the charity’s existing brand guidelines to create a film, it says, “that fully encapsulates your mission and why you do it”.

The offer covers Long Story Short’s time, expertise and equipment for all aspects of production, including scripting, pre-production logistics, filming, editing and any music licensing fees. It also covers travel within London zones 1-6 free of charge. If there is a reason for any filming outside of London, they ask that the charity covers travel outside of London and accommodation if needed.

Application is via this form.

Free printed hoodies for UK charities

Hoodie Hut, which specialises in school leavers hoodies, has pledged to donate 500 free printed hoodies to UK charities.

Each summer holiday, Hoodie Hut makes the offer, and typically prints batches of 12 hoodies per charity until it meets its threshold.

David Cavill, Director at Hoodie Hut, said:

“During the school summer holidays, we see a fantastic opportunity to support local charities by providing them with branded hoodies that will enhance their presence and visibility at various events.”

From now until the 1st of September 2024, Hoodie Hut is inviting charities across the UK to apply for a batch of free printed hoodies via their dedicated webpage: Hoodies for Charity. The initiative represents 5% of Hoodie Hut’s annual leavers hoodies sales.

Charities interested in receiving the hoodies can apply online through a short form, with hoodies usually printed and delivered within two weeks.

Cavill added:

“We’re eager to spread the word and maximise our impact. We encourage all UK charities to take advantage of this offer and apply before the deadline. We’re also seeking the help of media outlets to reach as many potential beneficiaries as possible.”