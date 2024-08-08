Hubbub launches network to connect, grow & fund green spaces Growing microgreens at Wellbeing Cafe

Environmental charity Hubbub has today launched the Community Nature Network, which will offer funding opportunities, free resources, guidance and peer to peer support to community groups that wish to establish new green spaces or improve existing ones.

The Community Nature Network is supported by funding from the Wates Family Enterprise Trust and the Bentley Environmental Foundation. It is free to join from today and is open to any publicly-accessible community-led green space.

A recent study by Chrysalis Research found that almost two thirds (64%) of people participating in nature-based projects and activities felt more empowered to take personal action towards tackling climate change. 92% of those engaged in nature projects took on at least one additional pro-environmental habit, such as growing their own food, reducing their use of plastic, reducing food waste or lowering their gas, electricity or petrol consumption.

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder at Hubbub said:

“We’re on a mission to bring people closer to nature and nature closer to people. Research shows that spending time in nature not only improves our health, wellbeing and social connectedness, but that engaging with nature projects and community gardening initiatives also encourages people to make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices overall. “The ‘Community Nature Network’ aims to connect the dots to give like-minded community groups the resources and guidance they need to be able to respond to and fulfil local environmental and social needs. It will also allow them to share their success stories and how they’ve overcome barriers. The incredible people involved in setting up and running these kinds of initiatives often lack funding, time and headspace. We want to help shine a light on the amazing work they do and build a supportive and effective network to allow these projects to really thrive and flourish.”

Members gain access to a wide range of free resources, from videos and case studies to measurement guides and communications templates.

In the lead up to the launch, Hubbub has supported 26 community nature projects across the UK, sponsored by the Bentley Environmental Foundation. Projects were awarded up to £5,000 to start or maintain community-led green spaces.

Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and DEI Officer at Bentley Motors, and responsible for the Bentley Environmental Foundation said:

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Hubbub to support their Community Nature Network. By fostering community-led green spaces, this initiative not only enhances local environments but also promotes healthier, more sustainable lifestyles, both of which align with the aims of the Foundation. We strongly believe in the power of nature to transform communities, and are excited to see the positive impact this network will bring to individuals and groups across the UK.”

Hubbub is also keen to talk with organisations interested in providing funding to community-led green spaces.