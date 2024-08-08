Charity Commission issues guidance in response to riots

In response to the past week’s far right rioting and violence, the Charity Commission has issued guidance to help charities, including what to consider when reviewing current operating practices and safety measures, and when responding to risk.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

“I want to thank all those trustees, staff and volunteers who over recent days have countered hate with unity and hope, whether in word or action. This is one of those times in our country when charities demonstrate the difference they make in communities and the ways in which they strengthen our society. You have my thanks, and my support. “As your regulator, we are here to guide and support all charities, and ensure that you know where to turn when you need support. I encourage trustees to use our guidance, reach out to our contact centre or use some of the sectors umbrella bodies and other sources of advice.”

Commission guidance

The Commission highlights its safeguarding guidance which has a section on how to handle and report incidents and concerns.

It also advises keeping the security and safety of staff, visitors and premises under regular review, monitoring official social media channels of police forces and government bodies for accurate and up to date information to support assessments and decision making, and relying only on official or trusted channels of communication. Charities should also avoid sharing any content without ensuring it is from an official or verified resource, with further advice in the Commission’s social media guidance.

The Commission also recommends considering the following when reviewing current operating practices and safety measures:

If operating in an area that has seen or is at risk of unrest and wishing to continue, what changes could be made to mitigate any risk to your staff, visitors or beneficiaries?

Have you reviewed the entry points to your property for weaknesses in the event of unrest, and how to restrict access/improve secure entry to the property?

Are different entrances and exits available, and are they clear and communicated to staff / visitors on arrival?

Is a clear procedure in place to help staff and visitors stay safe should an incident occur; is everyone is briefed on this; and is it clear who will issue instructions should an incident occur?

Is there a need for first aid trained staff or volunteers onsite?

Have you contacted the local police force community liaison team to agree contact points for sharing of specific risks or to seek specific advice and guidance on operating?

Because some risks may be specific or time bound such as an alert from police of a specific risk / threat based on their monitoring of social media or intelligence, it adds that charities may also want to consider:

Who in your charity / how your charity continually reviews the latest advice, guidance or alerts from police forces or other local authorities including monitoring of social media channels.

If you are at higher risk, do you need a procedure at the start of each day to assess risk and a clear channel or method to communicate with staff or beneficiaries prior to start of operations on whether or not they should attend site.

Ensuring you have a clear process or nominated person responsible for acting upon any urgent alert or risk.

And, it adds, charities should not hesitate to call emergency services if their staff, volunteers or beneficiaries face abuse, feel threatened, or are in danger.

More information and guidance here. Trustees can also contact the Commission directly on 0300 066 9197.