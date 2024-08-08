Charity Commission issues guidance in response to riots

Melanie May

Melanie May | 8 August 2024 | News

a man and a woman study some figures in front of a laptop in an office. The laptop has post-it notes on the back and the office walls are white painted brick. By olia danilevich on Pexels

In response to the past week’s far right rioting and violence, the Charity Commission has issued guidance to help charities, including what to consider when reviewing current operating practices and safety measures, and when responding to risk.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

Advertisement

An introduction to AI for charity professionals by Ross Angus

“I want to thank all those trustees, staff and volunteers who over recent days have countered hate with unity and hope, whether in word or action. This is one of those times in our country when charities demonstrate the difference they make in communities and the ways in which they strengthen our society. You have my thanks, and my support.

 

“As your regulator, we are here to guide and support all charities, and ensure that you know where to turn when you need support. I encourage trustees to use our guidance, reach out to our contact centre or use some of the sectors umbrella bodies and other sources of advice.”

Commission guidance

The Commission highlights its safeguarding guidance which has a section on how to handle and report incidents and concerns.

It also advises keeping the security and safety of staff, visitors and premises under regular review, monitoring official social media channels of police forces and government bodies for accurate and up to date information to support assessments and decision making, and relying only on official or trusted channels of communication. Charities should also avoid sharing any content without ensuring it is from an official or verified resource, with further advice in the Commission’s social media guidance.

The Commission also recommends considering the following when reviewing current operating practices and safety measures:

Because some risks may be specific or time bound such as an alert from police of a specific risk / threat based on their monitoring of social media or intelligence, it adds that charities may also want to consider:

And, it adds, charities should not hesitate to call emergency services if their staff, volunteers or beneficiaries face abuse, feel threatened, or are in danger.

More information and guidance here. Trustees can also contact the Commission directly on 0300 066 9197.

Related posts

21 January 1999

Web developments at the Charity Commission
UK Fundraising
24 October 2013

Charity Commission Register to show charities’ FRSB membership
UK Fundraising
10 February 2016

Charity Commission to live-stream February public meeting
UK Fundraising
17 February 2016

What are charities for and how should they be regulated?

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon