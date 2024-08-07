New fundraising appointments at Spread a Smile, plus more mover news Photo: George Milton on Pexels.com.

Spread a Smile has appointed a Fundraising Manager, as well as a Fundraising & Events Officer, while the sector has also seen a number of new CEO appointments, including at the British Dyslexia Association.

Rosie Kimberley-Brooks, Alicia Marriott, and Tash Newall

New Fundraising Manager & Fundraising & Events Officer for Spread a Smile

Spread a Smile has appointed three new team members including a Fundraising Manager and a Fundraising and Events Officer. Alicia Marriott joins as Fundraising Manager and Tash Newall as Fundraising and Events Officer, while Rosie Kimberley-Brooks joins as Admin and Logistics Coordinator.

Marriott previously worked in the Fundraising Team at the Holocaust Educational Trust, supporting across all aspects of fundraising directly with corporate and individual supporters. In charge of small and larger events, including educational, promotional and social activity, she was instrumental in the development of the fundraising programme. She joins Spread a Smile with a remit to deliver increased income via the Trusts & Foundations portfolio and support the running of the Special Events calendar, which includes Comedy Nights, Golf Days and Padel Tournaments. Newall will work within the Fundraising team ensuring delivery of the events calendar as well as developing new and engaging events, and maximising income streams, alongside the Spread a Smile Community Fundraising Manager.

Advertisement

We’re delighted to announce Halima Khan will be joining us as our new Chief Executive, starting November 2024. Halima brings a wealth of experience in grant-making, government and the social sector and we look forward to having her join the team. https://t.co/rXSv84h2nc pic.twitter.com/Y7YBpspnP9 — Paul Hamlyn Foundation (@phf_uk) July 30, 2024

Halima Khan to take over as CEO at Paul Hamlyn Foundation

Halima Khan will be joining the Paul Hamlyn Foundation as Chief Executive in November.

Khan will succeed current Chief Executive, Moira Sinclair, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving her post after a decade at the helm. Khan will bring experience in grant-making, government and the social sector, with a particular interest in innovation for social good and people-powered approaches. She was an Executive Director at Nesta, the UK’s innovation foundation, for nine years, and has subsequently held a position as a member of the England Committee at The National Lottery Community Fund.

Joanthan Ager & Jane Gurney

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance announces Jonathan Ager as new Deputy CEO

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has promoted Finance Director Jonathan Ager to the newly created position of Deputy CEO in addition to his role as Finance Director, effective from 1 August. The strategic appointment is aimed at ensuring the smooth running of the charity as it continues to grow, allowing EHAAT’s CEO Jane Gurney to focus more on strategic initiatives and external engagement.

Ager has been an integral part of EHAAT for over seven years. During his tenure as part of the executive team, he has been instrumental in several key achievements, including the acquisition of two AW169 helicopters, the construction of the state-of-the-art airbase at North Weald and the growth of EHAAT’s Flight for Life Lottery which has provided financial stability for the service. Before joining EHAAT, he served as the Finance Director for 12 years and Managing Director for three years at a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealership, managing multiple sites throughout East Anglia and employing over 200 people.

We're thrilled to introduce our new CEO, Ellen Broomé. Our latest article features a Q&A where Ellen discusses her journey and why she is excited about her new role at the British Dyslexia Association. Click the link to read the full interview. https://t.co/NiRCgSQa13 pic.twitter.com/Qz1FWmpeXu — British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdyslexia) July 26, 2024

British Dyslexia Association announces Ellen Broomé as next CEO

Ellen Broomé will join the British Dyslexia Association as CEO on 1 October, taking over from Chivonne Preston, who will step down for personal reasons following two years in post.

Most recently, Broomé was Managing Director of CoramBAAF and Coram Family and Childcare, leading on their work on childcare and early years, and children in care. She brings over 15 years of experience in strategic leadership, service delivery, policy, research, communications and income generation, including positions at NatCen, The Children’s Society, The National Autistic Society, Hill & Knowlton and in Parliament. Broomé has also served as a School Governor and is a Trustee of Leukaemia UK and BookTrust, and a member of the National Institute for Health Research’s Social Care funding committee.

We are excited to announce an update to our leadership team!



Ben White will be stepping down from his role as Managing Director of the company.



Mark Sharp has been appointed as Reason Digital’s very first CEO. https://t.co/tRNHJzGeIb — Reason Digital | B Corp™ (@ReasonDigital) August 1, 2024

Reason Digital appoints Mark Sharp as first CEO

Reason Digital has made some changes to its leadership team with Ben White stepping down from his role as Managing Director, and Mark Sharp joining as its new CEO.

White moves to take up the role of Managing Director at sister company, Impact, and will retain the position of Director at Reason Digital. The CEO role is newly created, and Sharp has more than 21 years of experience in his field, notably with Code Computerlove – a user-experience-focused design and innovation agency that is part of EssenceMediacom North.

Jen Lau becomes Director at Fundraising.AI

Jen Lau is stepping into the role of Director at Fundraising.AI. Lau was an integral part of the leadership team launching Fundraising.AI into its first year. She is a business operations leader and program manager with extensive experience in both the tech and nonprofit sectors.

Based in Portland, Lau joined Fundraising.AI in June 2023 after multiple leadership roles at the unicorn startup Auth0 (acquired by Okta in 2021), including Director of Program Management, Product Delivery, and Director of Business Operations and Strategy, Security & Compliance. Prior to this, Lau was a Consultant at Propeller Consulting and the Business Manager and Technical Project Manager at Fluxx, where she led the launch of a new product line as well as multiple client implementations.