‘Triathlon with a twist’ raises funds for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, plus more partnership news

A round up of corporate partnership news, including BusinessComparison’s triathlon for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ new partnership with Action Against Hunger, and Pearl and Dean’s awareness raising work with the Brain Tumour Charity.

Action Against Hunger launches new partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts will help support and fund Action Against Hunger’s nutrition programmes, with a specific focus on screening initiatives designed to spot early signs of malnutrition in children and provide potentially lifesaving treatment through local community outreach programmes.

IHG also will seek to engage millions of guests around the world, growing awareness of global hunger and giving them the opportunity to donate IHG One Rewards points to the cause. For example, every 10,000 points donated is enough to screen approximately 124 children for malnutrition, and on average, 7,500 points can support a malnourished child with therapeutic food for six weeks and help bring them back to health.

The Brain Tumour Charity & Pearl and Dean partner to raise awareness amongst cinema-goers

People going to the cinema this summer may hear the Pearl and Dean “pa pa pa pa” soundtrack as the adverts are screened and see a short film raising awareness of brain tumour symptoms.

The new partnership between Pearl and Dean and The Brain Tumour Charity has been championed by one of the advertising company’s employees following his own brain tumour diagnosis. Jamie White, Deputy Sales Director at Pearl and Dean, has had treatment for a low grade meningioma. In preparation for surgery, Jamie turned to The Brain Tumour Charity’s support services and received weekly counselling both before and afterwards. Now he is paying it forward by arranging for the charity’s ‘Better Safe Than Tumour’ advert to be screened nationwide at cinemas during August, prior to films such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Twisters and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Innovative Trials announces UK & US partnerships with cancer charities

Innovative Trials, a global clinical trials patient recruitment company with offices in the UK and US, has established strategic partnerships with two charities, both focused on improving outcomes for children with cancer: Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) in the UK and the Oliver Patch Project in the US.

The announcement solidifies Innovative Trials’ relationship with the Oliver Patch Project, which was initially forged in 2023, and marks the continuation of the company’s partnership with GOSH Charity, which formally began in June 2023 and was originally intended to last for 12 months. In the UK, Innovative Trials will raise money towards GOSH Charity’s Build it. Beat it. appeal, which is aiming to raise £300mn to help build a new Children’s Cancer Centre. The company has previously held charitable partnerships in the UK with Crohn’s and Colitis UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK and MS Society, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in the US.

Boldmere St Michaels FC

Greene King raises £1mn for its programme supporting grassroots organisations

Greene King has raised £1 million for its Proud To Pitch In programme, with the goal being hit as the final whistle blew on the Euros 2024 last week. Over the last two years, Greene King has donated 10p from pints, and 50p from selected can packs, of Greene King IPA to the scheme aimed at supporting grass roots sports. Throughout the Euros, the pub retailer and brewer, increased its offer to cover all Greene King beers.

Over the four weeks of the tournament, football fans helped to raise £200,000 alone, with £25,000 raised during the weekend of the England vs Spain final, taking Greene King over the £1 million mark. The funds raised through the tournament will be used to help over 50 grassroots sports organisations across the country, supplying them with everything from rugby balls to rowing oars. These organisations will join the 250 clubs across the UK that Greene King has already supported through the programme.

deboer swim partners with Relate Water to help bring clean water to more people in South Africa

deboer swim, a manufacturer of premium swim products, and nonprofit social enterprise Relate Water have announced a founding partnership aimed at providing clean, accessible water to rural South African villages. The partnership, which was formally announced at the London leg of the T100 Triathlon Pro Race series, aims to bring clean water to an estimated 10,000 people over the next year through the installation of solar powered water infrastructure in underserved communities.

To help ensure this vision becomes reality, deboer will donate one percent of its annual sales, and 100% of additional “Relate branded” sales to the charity. To help raise awareness of the partnership, all deboer wetsuit orders will receive a Relate Water limited edition bracelet for the duration of the partnership.

BusinessComparison team hikes, cycles and canoes for Alder Hey Children’s Charity

A team from Chester-based BusinessComparison has raised £2,500 for Alder Hey Children’s Charity after cycling, hiking and canoeing through the Coniston Challenge. The ‘triathlon with a twist’ included an 11.8km hike to the summit of the Old Man of Coniston, a 15km cycle through Grizedale Forest and a 3km canoe on one of the largest lakes, Coniston Water in Cumbria.

The funds were donated by 70 supporters on JustGiving, and beat the initial target of £2,000. The Coniston Challenge is organised by the charity and has been running since 2013 to raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Marie Curie becomes Chivas Brothers corporate partner

Marie Curie has been appointed as the new corporate charity partner for Chivas Brothers. The two-year partnership will see the Scotch whisky producer donate a total of £40,000, with the aim to double this through employee fundraising.

In line with Chivas Brothers’ social sustainability strategy, every two years every individual within the business has the opportunity to select from a list of employee-nominated new charity partners, all of which reflect causes close to their hearts. This year Marie Curie was voted as the ‘Charity of Choice.’ Over the term of the partnership, Chivas Brothers aims to raise the funds by taking on activities including the Glasgow Kiltwalk, as well as leading bucket collections for the charity’s biggest fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal next March. They will also be volunteering in Marie Curie shops.

Access Group chooses Young Lives vs Cancer as charity of the year

The Access Group will be partnering with Young Lives vs Cancer as its charity of the year in the UK for the financial year 2024/25.

Every year, The Access Group employees nominate causes they would like to support, and an employee vote decides which charity partner the business raises for globally through a calendar of events. The Access Group then matches every pound raised and the charities receive an additional grant from the Access Foundation. During the last financial year, the business and its employees raised almost £1mn for Magic Breakfast.

Mark Bostock, Area Manager; Beth Broadhouse, Community and Wellbeing Officer; Sarah Duncan, Store Manager; Claire Loveridge, Store colleague; Kim Fowler, Marie Curie Clinical Nurse Specialist; Ben Thomas, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser



A.F. Blakemore staff to raise funds for end-of-life care in the Midlands

Colleagues at Midlands-based A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd have chosen Marie Curie to be their charity partner for the first time. The partnership aims to raise £250,000 throughout their SPAR retail stores, logistics warehouses, Philpotts stores and their head office support services.

A.F. Blakemore owns 248 SPAR stores and is the largest SPAR wholesaler in England and Wales. Colleagues across the different parts of the business will take on several fundraising activities including Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party in July, ‘Scare to Show you Care’ in October, SPARkle Christmas campaign in December, as well as promoting Marie Curie’s annual flagship fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal in March. A.F Blakemore has already supported Marie Curie for seven years, through joint fundraising activities with SPAR UK. Since 2017 the partnership has raised over £3.4million.