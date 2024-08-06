Sector speaks out against far-right rioting & violence
As far-right rioting and attacks continue across the UK, individuals and organisations across the sector have spoken out to decry the violence and emphasis support for everyone impacted.
Lloyds Bank Foundation called the violent riots ‘deplorable’, saying: “We stand in solidarity with the people, communities and charities impacted by these violent acts.
“No one should be made afraid to leave their home, walk in their neighborhood or practice their religion. That these rioters are targeting mosques, hotels housing asylum seekers, and racially minoritized communities, and inciting terror in communities is unacceptable. Their actions do not speak for the communities that we know.”
Charities including ActionAid, Mind, Shelter, and Crisis have also spoken out against the violence, with Crisis saying that “Islamophobia and racism have no place in our society and we will not tolerate it“, and ActionAid calling on UK politicians to challenge racist rhetoric and hate.
In a statement issued by the NCVO, CEO Sarah Elliott says that this is a distressing time for all in the sector and especially for colleagues and friends from the global majority, adding: “We stand in solidarity with them and offer our continued hand of friendship.”
For charities afraid of being targeted or feeling threatened, Elliott advises seeking advice from the police or their local authority who will be working as part of the Local Resilience Forum, and says: “You are not alone, we stand alongside you, and as civil society, we will continue demonstrating unwavering commitment to those who are marginalised. By leading with empathy and compassion, we will unite against ignorance, malevolence and hate.”
NCVO’s full statement reads:
“The tragic deaths of three girls in Southport saw a community come together in grief. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with their families. In the past week, racist extremists whose sole aim is to create fear, division and chaos, have rioted across the country. More innocent people have been brutally attacked, places of worship have been threatened, and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted. Libraries, community hubs and organisations that are the very fabric of our civic life have been affected. And people who contribute so much to our society, have been made to feel they don’t belong. Make no mistake, these are not protests or free speech. They are acts of violence perpetrated by thugs, in attempt to fan the flames of racial hate and islamophobia.
“This is a distressing time for us all – both as individuals, and as committed workers and volunteers in a sector that is focused on building community cohesion and belonging. And this is an especially difficult time for our colleagues and friends from the global majority who have been made to feel unsafe in their own communities. We stand in solidarity with them and offer our continued hand of friendship. Our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to people who have chosen to live in the UK, both recently and past generations. Amongst the violence we have seen the very best of our society too. People, from all backgrounds and walks of life, volunteering their time and coming together to help one another. From helping clean up to providing comfort or handing out refreshments. This is the true expression of our country’s values.
“Many charities will be affected, and some will be afraid of being targeted. Please seek advice from the police, or your local authority who will be working as part of the Local Resilience Forum, if you feel threatened. You are not alone, we stand alongside you, and as civil society, we will continue demonstrating unwavering commitment to those who are marginalised. By leading with empathy and compassion, we will unite against ignorance, malevolence and hate. And in the following weeks and months we must continue to work towards a more tolerant and anti-racist society – learning from the many charities who are working tirelessly in this space.”
