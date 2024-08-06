Sector speaks out against far-right rioting & violence

As far-right rioting and attacks continue across the UK, individuals and organisations across the sector have spoken out to decry the violence and emphasis support for everyone impacted.

Lloyds Bank Foundation called the violent riots ‘deplorable’, saying: “We stand in solidarity with the people, communities and charities impacted by these violent acts.

“No one should be made afraid to leave their home, walk in their neighborhood or practice their religion. That these rioters are targeting mosques, hotels housing asylum seekers, and racially minoritized communities, and inciting terror in communities is unacceptable. Their actions do not speak for the communities that we know.”

Advertisement

Charities including ActionAid, Mind, Shelter, and Crisis have also spoken out against the violence, with Crisis saying that “Islamophobia and racism have no place in our society and we will not tolerate it“, and ActionAid calling on UK politicians to challenge racist rhetoric and hate.

In a statement issued by the NCVO, CEO Sarah Elliott says that this is a distressing time for all in the sector and especially for colleagues and friends from the global majority, adding: “We stand in solidarity with them and offer our continued hand of friendship.”

For charities afraid of being targeted or feeling threatened, Elliott advises seeking advice from the police or their local authority who will be working as part of the Local Resilience Forum, and says: “You are not alone, we stand alongside you, and as civil society, we will continue demonstrating unwavering commitment to those who are marginalised. By leading with empathy and compassion, we will unite against ignorance, malevolence and hate.”

NCVO’s full statement reads:

“The tragic deaths of three girls in Southport saw a community come together in grief. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with their families. In the past week, racist extremists whose sole aim is to create fear, division and chaos, have rioted across the country. More innocent people have been brutally attacked, places of worship have been threatened, and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted. Libraries, community hubs and organisations that are the very fabric of our civic life have been affected. And people who contribute so much to our society, have been made to feel they don’t belong. Make no mistake, these are not protests or free speech. They are acts of violence perpetrated by thugs, in attempt to fan the flames of racial hate and islamophobia. “This is a distressing time for us all – both as individuals, and as committed workers and volunteers in a sector that is focused on building community cohesion and belonging. And this is an especially difficult time for our colleagues and friends from the global majority who have been made to feel unsafe in their own communities. We stand in solidarity with them and offer our continued hand of friendship. Our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to people who have chosen to live in the UK, both recently and past generations. Amongst the violence we have seen the very best of our society too. People, from all backgrounds and walks of life, volunteering their time and coming together to help one another. From helping clean up to providing comfort or handing out refreshments. This is the true expression of our country’s values. “Many charities will be affected, and some will be afraid of being targeted. Please seek advice from the police, or your local authority who will be working as part of the Local Resilience Forum, if you feel threatened. You are not alone, we stand alongside you, and as civil society, we will continue demonstrating unwavering commitment to those who are marginalised. By leading with empathy and compassion, we will unite against ignorance, malevolence and hate. And in the following weeks and months we must continue to work towards a more tolerant and anti-racist society – learning from the many charities who are working tirelessly in this space.”

More sector response

Whatever you've done so far, you need to do more tomorrow.



Fascism doesn't disappear without effort, organising and public mobilisation.



Start with Hope no hate. And work from there. @hopenothate pic.twitter.com/FPiws45nl4 — Paul de Gregorio (@pauldegregorio) August 4, 2024

It needs to be said.



The horrifying racist attacks committed by a small, but vocal, minority have cast a long shadow across our nation. (1/4) — Mind (@MindCharity) August 5, 2024

Many of our members are working hard to communicate powerful messages of solidarity with communities facing racism and violence. We stand in solidarity to support the vital work they do to build resilient and diverse communities and a positive future for all, and will do… — CharityComms (@CharityComms) August 5, 2024

The violent riots that we have seen unfold across the country over the weekend are deplorable. We stand in solidarity with the people, communities and charities impacted by these violent acts. https://t.co/rAGgjUc9bD pic.twitter.com/Ipb6lO5DM0 — Lloyds Bank Foundation (@LBFEW) August 5, 2024

Racism and Islamophobia has no place in our society and we will not tolerate it. Everyone should have a safe place to call home, and we are determined to be there for everyone who needs our support. pic.twitter.com/ZtZ87It6jN — Crisis (@crisis_uk) August 5, 2024

We at @crisis_uk are proud to stand with, and provide help to people from all backgrounds.



The disgusting events of the weekend only enhance our passion for inclusion and to fight against racism and hate. — Matt Downie (@matthew_downie) August 5, 2024

It goes without saying, but against the backdrop of the current violence and racism, if any charities need free support on strategy, messaging and comms, I’m happy to muck in as an extra pair of hands.



Not offering guru-nonsense, just extra capacity. — Wayne Murray (@WayneTheMurray) August 5, 2024

ActionAid UK is horrified by the racist and Islamophobic violence being experienced by communities living in the UK. We stand in solidarity with all those affected. This violence was not created in a vacuum and we call on all UK politicians to challenge racist rhetoric and hate. — ActionAid UK (@ActionAidUK) August 5, 2024

We've been appalled by the acts of racism & islamophobia over the past week.



At Shelter we believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home. We stand in solidarity with Muslim communities, Black & People of Colour & all those affected by these terrible acts of violence. — Shelter (@Shelter) August 5, 2024

The riots are more than "thuggery" – they are violent racist acts aimed at expelling people from our communities because they are Muslim, Black or brown, or migrants. Politicians and the media have upheld inequality of wealth and power by scapegoating people for decades. pic.twitter.com/G7sTuyH2Tc — The Equality Trust (@equalitytrust) August 5, 2024

UK Youth stands firmly against discrimination, violence and hatred. A statement from our CEO @Ndidi1st on the recent violence across the UK 🧵👇 — UK Youth (@UKYouth) August 5, 2024

Following the shocking attack in Southport, the UK public has given generously to show solidarity with the community and support those affected. Follow our recommended checks so that you can give with confidence https://t.co/ZKnA6M5fzp pic.twitter.com/kLkvNM5K3a — FundraisingRegulator (@FundrRegulator) August 1, 2024