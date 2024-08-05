Charities urged to take part in Charity Governance Code consultation

With the deadline for submitting views to the Charity Governance Code consultation coming up on 11 August, The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland is urging charities to take part.

The consultation is available here.

The last version of the Charity Governance Code was published in 2020, and included updated text on safeguarding and diversity. Now, the Steering Group want to take a wider look at the Code, exploring its content, structure, applicability to different sizes of charity, the use of language and user-friendliness of the framework.

They are also interested in exploring barriers or obstacles to using the Code, and are looking for responses to the consultation from both users and non-users.

Emily Ford, Policy Adviser at The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland said:

“Every governance code needs a regular refresh. This is your chance to make the Charity Governance Code work for you. Whether you use the Code or not, and whatever size or type of charity you represent, we want to hear from you. The Code was last updated in 2020, and we all know just how much the world has changed since then. With the consultation deadline fast approaching, make sure your views are included in this vital work to support governance outcomes across the sector. The UK has a world-class charity sector, and the Charity Governance Code has a key role in maintaining the high standards we expect from UK charities.”

Once the consultation has ended, the intention is to share a consultation response in a paper in the autumn with a view to enhancing and producing an updated version of the Code in early 2025.

About the Code

The Code has the following seven principles: Organisational Purpose; Integrity; Decision-making, risk and control; Board effectiveness; Equality Diversity and Inclusion and Openness and Accountability. Two versions are produced: one for larger charities (with an annual turnover of £1 million or more) and one for smaller charities.

It is overseen by a steering group comprising ACEVO, Association of Chairs, The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), NCVO, and Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).