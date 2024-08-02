Two new foundations for the UK, digital funding for small charities, & more grant news

A round up of funding-related news, from new foundations, to grants available and made.

L-R: Kush Rawal, Chair of the Molly Huggins Foundation, Geeta Nanda, CEO of MTVH, Althea Efunshile, Chair of MTVH, Dominic Briant, Head of Empowering Futures, MTVH. Ian Johnson, Executive Director of Finance, MTVH.

MTVH launches new charitable foundation

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has launched the Molly Huggins Foundation, named after MTVH’s founder, which will invest £75mn in community impact projects over the next decade.

The Foundation, working with local partners, will tackle food insecurity, debt issues, skills gaps, educational needs, health and wellbeing to break down barriers that hold communities back.

It will also house the work of MTVH’s existing community impact teams and its Migration Foundation as they become part of the Molly Huggins Foundation.

At launch, CEO Geeta Nanda OBE said the Molly Huggins Foundation would help MTVH ramp up its impact, giving it greater access to funds and partnerships which will strengthen operations and help secure the resources needed.

She commented:

“The housing crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. 142,000 children across the nation are living in temporary accommodation and England alone is facing a deficit of 1.2m new homes over the next decade, of which 830,000 will be social rent. Our central mission is to provide secure and well-maintained homes. Over the past year, MTVH has built 892 new homes, and we are targeting a further 1,000 this year. We welcome the early engagement with the government and now ask that they ensure that the resources are in place to deliver the homes, across a full range of tenures, which our nation so desperately needs.”

Credit: Dan Burman Photography

PATRIZIA Foundation launches in the UK

The PATRIZIA Foundation has expanded into the UK, with Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber its official Ambassadors.

The PATRIZIA Foundation UK will spearhead the PATRIZIA Foundation’s global fundraising programme and continue its mission to deliver educational projects to young people across the country.

For its official launch, the PATRIZIA Foundation UK has partnered with the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST). For its debut project, the Foundation will support the funding of classical music instruments for 300 secondary school children in the UK who are participating in MiSST’s Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber Programme.

Wolfgang Egger, Founder of the PATRIZIA Foundation, said:

“When we started the PATRIZIA Foundation 25 years ago with our first project to help build a children’s hospital in Tanzania, our mission then was exactly the same as it is today: to make education and healthcare a fundamental right for children anywhere in the world. Today, we are immensely proud to have helped build a better future for 700,000 young people across the globe by delivering real life-changing projects within communities that need them most. Creating ‘real impact’ is in our DNA at the PATRIZIA Foundation and we are super excited to bring our mission of helping young underprivileged people worldwide together with our fantastic Ambassadors Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber and the MiSST programme.”

Recipients of Youth Music’s Energiser Fund announced

Youth Music has announced the recipients of its £1.5million Energiser Fund, dedicated to pre-school creativity.

The fund, made possible through funding from Arts Council England and open to early years experts, leaders and innovators, will allow the selected organisations – which range from a touring theatre production that is co-designed by under 5s in Hull to a music and movement space for families in a converted shop in North Shields, to centre children’s voices, views and lived experience in creative projects that focus on co-design and participation.

The 11 organisations chosen to receive Energiser Fund grants include:

Magic Acorns – Great Yarmouth

Turned On Its Head – Northamptonshire

The Spark Arts For Children – Leicester

TACO! – Thamesmead

Maines-Beasley Creative Limited – North Shields

The Whitworth – Manchester

Bristol Old Vic – Bristol

Take Art Limited – Dorset & Somerset

Whitnash Nursery School – Leamington Spa

The Herd Theatre – Hull

Made with Music – Leeds

The projects will receive a three-year grant to deliver creative programmes with 2-4-year-olds. Organisations will also come together to network and reflect throughout the three years, in a bespoke learning programme. Groundswell Arts, will be the fund Learning Partner, leading the organisations over the three-year programme to share best practices, insights, and successes.

National Lottery Community Fund’s UK Fund opens to projects helping children & young people use their voice to influence change

As of July, the National Lottery Community Fund has opened up its UK Fund to projects that help children and young people use their voice to influence change.

The UK Fund supports existing projects that help bring diverse communities together.

The funding is for voluntary or community organisations, and statutory organisations, and offers £500,000 to £5 million with funding available for 2 to 10 years. It expects to fund around 20 projects a year, and applications can be made at any time.

A webinar is coming up on 6 August where people can find out more, with information on this, and how to apply here.

Paul Hamlyn Foundation’s Arts Fund will open for new applications on Monday 4 November and will close on Friday 31 January 2025.

The foundation intends to give organisations final decisions on their applications by summer 2025.

The fund offers support for core costs, and is focused on supporting organisations to become more sustainable and to deepen the impact of their work.

To be eligible, organisations should have a turnover of £60,000 or more per year. Grants of £90,000 to £300,000 are available, with the foundation funding up to 50% of an organisation’s annual turnover over three years, based on their last audited accounts.

The foundation’s Ideas & Pioneers Fund is currently open for applications – until 16 September. This fund offers up to £20,000 per organisation and supports individuals, groups and small organisations who want to explore a new idea for social change. It can fund any activity that helps people test and explore an early-stage idea.

Digital grants for charities working in environmental protection or climate change mitigation

The Fat Beehive provides small grants for websites and digital products to small UK registered charities, funding charities with an average income of less than £400,000 a year through grants of up to £2500.

The Fat Beehive Foundation’s Q3 funding round is open until 5pm on 27 September, and it is prioritising small charities working in environmental protection or climate change mitigation.

Charities can check their eligibility and apply here.