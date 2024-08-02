Free legacy fundraising film on offer

Melanie May | 2 August 2024 | News

Charity film maker The Saltways is offering one charity the chance to have a free legacy fundraising film produced with its support. The deadline for applications is Monday – 5 August.

The Saltways want to work with a charity to develop a film-based legacy giving campaign. The Saltways team and a legacy specialist will work with the successful charity to refine messaging, find a strong story and create an ethical film. They will also help with appeal text, social media copy and free stills from the footage.

In return they ask:

The plan is to kick off the project at the beginning of September, with delivery or launch in November 2024.

Entering requires filling in an online form including up to 2,500 on how your charity would benefit from this project.

