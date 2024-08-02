Free legacy fundraising film on offer

Charity film maker The Saltways is offering one charity the chance to have a free legacy fundraising film produced with its support. The deadline for applications is Monday – 5 August.

The Saltways want to work with a charity to develop a film-based legacy giving campaign. The Saltways team and a legacy specialist will work with the successful charity to refine messaging, find a strong story and create an ethical film. They will also help with appeal text, social media copy and free stills from the footage.

In return they ask:

That the charity commits the time and resource to make the most of the opportunity. This normally requires around three kick off meetings for research (around 60 minutes each) and some work around this, including supporting those who are featured in the film. The charity would also need to be available to review the film and copy before sign off.

That the charity works with The Saltways to document the process.

That the charity shares the process and results with the sector, including speaking with its team at an online and/or in person event.

That they give feedback on the process and how it can be improved.

And that they commit to create content ethically and openly.

The plan is to kick off the project at the beginning of September, with delivery or launch in November 2024.

Entering requires filling in an online form including up to 2,500 on how your charity would benefit from this project.