Stars lend support to Causeway LGBTQ+ modern slavery campaign, plus more celeb news Zoe Clifton & Jenna Robinson

A round up of celebrity support for good causes, from TV stars to athletes.

British Olympian Adele Nicholl named as The Feathers Association Ambassador

The Feathers Association, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, has announce a new Ambassador: British Olympian, Adele Nicholl.

During its 90th anniversary year, Feathers Association is acting to increase the geographical reach of its work, with Adele and further Ambassadors, including actor Keeley Hawes, supporting plans in the works for new projects planned to open in Birmingham and Blackpool. In the meantime, Adele will work closely with the Feathers projects based in Wales. A third Ambassador is to be announced, to support the project teams in Glasgow, later this year.

Advertisement

Credit: Getty Images

Dame Laura Kenny joins The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust as Ambassador

Dame Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female athlete of all time, has been named as an ambassador for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

Kenny, who won five Olympic gold medals and seven World Championships titles whilst cycling for Team GB, joins the charity on Ectopic Pregnancy Awareness Day. The announcement follows Kenny’s own experience of an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022. Kenny underwent emergency surgery in 2022, where one of her Fallopian tubes was removed. She competed at the velodrome later the same year, winning Commonwealth Gold in the scratch race.

Charity Right partners with author Na’ima B Robert

International food aid charity, Charity Right has announced a new partnership with award-winning author Na’ima B Robert.

Na’ima B. Robert will serve as an ambassador for the Muslim charity, raising awareness and funds to enable them to provide more school meals for underprivileged children. The team is currently planning a trip to Malawi where Na’ima will document her experience and share it with the public. She also plans to participate in some of the charity’s other physical challenges.

Miles Asteri & Diane Carson

Causeway partners with stars for LGBTQ+ modern slavery campaign

Causeway has partnered with seven famous faces from Coronation Street, The Traitors UK and Married at First Sight UK for the new LGBTQ+ modern slavery campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community’s increased risk of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The stars are Coronation Street actor Shelley King, The Traitors UK contestants Diane Carson, Miles Asteri and Theo Mayne, and Married at First Sight UK stars Zoe Clifton, Jenna Robinson and Matt Jameson. The campaign saw the seven celebrities come together to march at Liverpool Pride on Saturday 27 July.

Gyles Brandreth presents Schoolreaders Radio 4 appeal

Schoolreaders Patron Gyles Brandreth is presenting the charity’s Radio 4 appeal. The appeal shines a light on the impact of the charity’s volunteers. It took place on Radio 4 on Sunday July 21 at 07:54 and 21:26 and will air again today Thursday August 1 at 15:27. It can also be heard on BBC Sounds.