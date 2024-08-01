Regulators share advice on giving following Southport attack as appeals raise thousands Southport Stronger Together Appeal – one of the appeals set up following the attack

The Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator have jointly released guidance on giving following this week’s Southport tragedy, as appeals raise thousands.

The attack saw three children lose their lives, with eight other children and two adults injured, many critically, and was followed by violent riots by far-right protesters. Multiple appeals have since been launched to support the victims of the knife attack, their families and all those affected in the community.

One appeal, the Swifties Fundraiser for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, launched by Cristina Jones & Holly Goldring from the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group, has raised more than £327,000 so far.

The Community Foundation for Merseyside, in partnership with Sefton Council and Sefton CVS, has launched the Southport Strong Together Appeal on JustGiving, which has already raised over £57,000. Its first donation was £50,000 from the Liverpool ONE Foundation. Donations to the appeal will be offered as charitable gifts to those who have lost loved ones, or sustained physical or psychological injuries, and also awarded as grants to local and regional charities providing support services to those affected.

Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said:

“It is clear that the public is looking for ways they can help those affected by the heart-breaking events that took place in Southport yesterday. The Southport Strong Together Appeal is offering the public a trusted place to show that support. Their donations will ensure help can be offered to those affected as quickly as possible in a range of ways.”

A number of appeals have also been launched on GoFundMe to raise funds for the families of the three girls who died in the attack – Elsie, Bebe and Alice – as well as in support of others impacted including the Windsor Mini Mart, which was broken into and looted during the rioting.

Among those donating are Merseyside football stars Anthony Gordon and Steven Gerrard, who have each donated £10,000 to the Southport Dance Group Emergency Fund on GoFundMe. This appeal has raised more than £63,000 so far.

The Charity Commission and the Fundraising Regulator have issued tips for giving when donating to registered charities:

Check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register at gov.uk/checkcharity – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered.

Make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information.

Be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them.

Look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations which have committed to fundraise in line with the Code of Fundraising Practice.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“The attack in Southport is horrifying and devastating. In the aftermath of this tragedy, we know the British public will be eager to support those affected. We want to make sure that every donation reaches its intended cause, and one of the ways of making sure this happens is by following our recommended safer giving checks. Giving through registered charities like the Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside appeal will ensure your donations reach their intended destination and are used for the purpose they were fundraised for. We’ll be taking an active role, to support those raising money for the community.”